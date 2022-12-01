City of Minneapolis reaches $600,000 settlement with injured 2020 protesters

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press reports, “The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during demonstrations after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday. … The settlement includes an injunction that bars the city from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force — including chemical sprays, flash bang or concussion grenades and foam tipped bullets — against people who are engaging in lawful protests. It also limits officers’ use of chemical agents to disperse peaceful demonstrators.”

For MPR News, Michelle Wiley reports, “Some 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association have authorized a strike, the union announced late Wednesday. The strike authorization vote required two-thirds of voting members to pass; in a press release, the union said it passed ‘overwhelmingly.’ It gives nurses at the negotiating table the ability to call a strike with 10 days’ notice. The union has not yet announced exact details of a potential strike, including when it might take place and its duration.”

At KSTP-TV Jay Kolls says, “When the Minnesota Legislature convenes in January, House Democrats plan to reintroduce a Red Flag bill and a separate bill that would require criminal background checks for all firearm transfers and sales. Rep. Dave Pinto, (DFL) St. Paul, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS his background check bill would require anyone purchasing a gun to have a criminal background check done by the local law enforcement agency where the sale is taking place, but it would also have exceptions for the transfer of guns between immediate family members.”

In the Strib Christopher Vondracek and Christopher Snowbeck say, “Gov. Tim Walz expressed openness to the proposed merger of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health, signaling friendlier political waters than the nonprofit health giants encountered when they tried to combine a decade ago. In an interview Wednesday at the Capitol, Walz told the Star Tribune that the engagement between his administration and Sanford, the nation’s largest rural health care system, has been transparent and candid — even before talk of a merger was floated earlier this month.”

A story by Hannah Yang at MPR News says, “A shortage of qualified meat cutters is leaving small butcher shops in rural communities desperate for help. Two southern Minnesota colleges launched pilot programs introducing a new generation of meat cutters to the craft. On a recent weekday, staff at Carlson Meats in Grove City, Minnesota, were busy getting orders ready for customers. In the back, carcasses hung in the coolers as white-clad staff trimmed different cuts of meat. Store manager Jesse Weseman constantly needs more workers to tackle the never-ending flow of orders.”

For KMSP-TV Hannah Flood reports, “About 200 cars were towed in Minneapolis Tuesday night into Wednesday morning during what was the city’s first snow emergency of the season, according to the city’s impound lot. The vehicles were towed between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and only about a dozen people had gone to pick up their vehicles as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. For those needing to pick up their vehicles, the city has launched an alternative to waiting in line to pay to get your vehicle – there’s now a QR code people can scan to pay their fee, which should help speed up the process.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “The World’s Fair hasn’t been hosted by the United States for almost 40 years, but that may change. The U.S. is bidding to host an expo in 2027, and if awarded, the host city will be Minneapolis. On Monday, representatives from all five countries that are bidding for this opportunity went to Paris to present their vision to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which is the organizing body of all international expos. KSTP Health Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou was on the team that explained what visitors may experience in the Healthy People, Healthy Planet expo. Some of the exhibits may feature information on the human body, how cell phones and digital technology will expand how we can screen for diseases and how technology can address disparities.”

Says Stribber Paul Walsh, “Law enforcement in Texas captured a St. Cloud woman who has been charged with killing another woman more than eight months ago in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis. Longview, Texas, police arrested Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, and booked her Monday into the Gregg County jail in connection with the shooting of 30-year-old Tanasha L. Austin on March 18 in the 1900 block of S. Colfax Avenue. … Extradition efforts are underway to bring Roberts back to Hennepin County to face charges of second-degree murder. The charges were unsealed on Wednesday evening.”

For thecentersquare.com Mary Stroka writes, “Rankings of the Midwest states spanned from fifth to 41st in a national employment report WalletHub released Wednesday. 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs compares the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunities and state-specific economic health to judge which are most attractive for job seekers. Indicators included employment growth, median annual income, average commute time and more across two dimensions: Job Market and Economic Environment. Job Market factors accounted for 60% of the ranking since the category’s factors, which include employment outlook and job security, and most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment, the report said. Minnesota ranked fifth in the nation, followed by Iowa at 22, Michigan at 24, Wisconsin at 29, Indiana at 37, and Ohio at 41. Minnesota ranked fourth for Job Market and 11th for Economic Environment. It has the second highest job opportunities.”

For 24/7Wallstreet.com Samuel Stebbins says, “Among the 42 places in Minnesota with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Winona ranks as the poorest. The typical Winona household earns $48,653 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $73,382. Home values are often a reflection of what people can afford. And in Winona, the typical home is worth $153,500 – compared to the typical home in Minnesota, which is worth $235,700. For the purposes of this story, all places covered by the U.S. Census Bureau with populations of at least 25,000 were considered cities.”