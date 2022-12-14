Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from KSTP-TV, “During a meeting on Sunday conducted by the group Mask Off MN, (incoming Minnesota Rep. Walter) Hudson compared medical professionals and others who recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to plantation owners who ‘enslaved Black people.’ ‘The plantation owner who said, ‘I need cotton and you’re going to pick it,’ is morally equivalent to the person today who says, ‘I don’t want to get sick, so you have to take the jab,’ he said. Just to make sure he wasn’t misunderstood, Hudson repeated what he just said. ‘And I want to be clear … that I mean exactly what I just said. OK? It’s not a gaffe. I mean it.'”

Stribber Kavita Kumar says, “Inflation is on a sustained path downward both for the Twin Cities and the U.S., according to the latest batch of data released Tuesday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. People in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area got more relief last month from big price hikes than the rest of the U.S. This region saw a smaller year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in November — 5.3% compared to 7.1% for the U.S. Both were the lowest readings of the year. Since hitting a high of 8.7% in May, inflation in the Twin Cities has been cooling off now for three readings in a row.”

Says Kirsti Marohn at MPR News, “Minnesota’s electric utilities have been moving away from burning fossil fuels toward more renewable energy sources at a rapid pace. … But clean energy advocates and Gov. Tim Walz’s administration say the transition isn’t happening quickly enough to address the looming crisis of climate change. Minnesota is not currently on track to meet its goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions. They want state lawmakers to require that 100 percent of Minnesota’s electricity comes from carbon-free sources by 2040.”

At KARE-TV Heidi Wigdahl says, “The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back for the first time in three years. The holiday tradition held virtual concerts in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. On Monday, the train made stops in Cottage Grove and Union Depot in St. Paul. … The pop-up concerts spread awareness on food insecurity by serving as a fundraiser for local food banks. The shows are free to attend but guests are encouraged to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation. Since 1999, the program has raised more than $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.”

For MPR News, Paul Huttner tells us, “Overall snowfall accumulations by Wednesday morning will likely be between 1 and 3 inches in the Twin Cities. Heavier snowfall totals of between 3 and 10 inches will fall north of the Twin Cities through St. Cloud, Brainerd, and Duluth. … We’ll catch a lull in the snowfall Wednesday across much of Minnesota. But as the system slides east, intermittent snowfall will continue Thursday and Friday. Overall the Twin Cities could pick up 3 to 6 inches by Friday night. Snowfall totals of up to a foot are likely across much of northern and central Minnesota. The heaviest snow will fall along the North Shore.”

At KSTP-TV Kelsey Christensen says, “A 25-person group of renters, property owners, developers and agency representatives picked by Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council back in April officially voted Tuesday to send its recommendation to the council. At Tuesday’s Housing/Rent Stabilization Work Group meeting, 56% of the group voted to recommend a policy that caps rent at 3% increases with no exemptions. Now, it’ll be up to the city council to determine what to do with that recommendation.”

At the Duluth News Tribune, Jimmy Lovrien reports, “Railroad workers are continuing their demand for paid sick days. The Sheet Metal, Air, Rail Transportation Union, or SMART, held an informational picket near the rail yard on Rice’s Point on Tuesday afternoon. … Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed a bill that forced a labor agreement between the unions and railroad companies and made a strike illegal. While it averted a strike that would have started Friday, Dec. 9, and severely damaged the economy, railroad workers were left without any paid sick leave — one of their top demands.”

Also at KSTP, Ryan Raiche says, “A year has not gone by without Keith Ellison asking lawmakers for more funding for the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General. He wants to add at least 10 prosecutors, who would focus solely on criminal investigations. It would cost $2 million, triple the criminal division’s staff, and cement an increased role for the office not seen since the days of Skip Humphrey. After watching his request stall in the republican controlled Senate all four years he’s been in office, Ellison enters his second term as Attorney General with renewed confidence.”