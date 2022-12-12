Family wants more transparency in latest police shooting in St. Paul

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR News has this: “Family members of the man shot and killed by St. Paul police joined other community members at a Saturday rally in calling for more transparency in the investigation. 24-year-old Howard Peter Johnson was shot by a St. Paul officer last Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. In body camera footage released on Thursday, an officer said Johnson had a gun in his right hand and was carjacking someone, though that part is not visible from the video.”

A story from KARE-TV says, “A car accident which initially occurred near 45th and Lyndale Avenues led to the recovery of three firearms and two arrests, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. when two vehicles collided and one of them drove over the grass and into the McDonald’s parking lot, where it struck three other unoccupied vehicles, claims MPD. An officer who was already inside of McDonald’s at the time responded to the scene and observed three men run away from the car. With the assistance of two additional officers, the police detained two of the men and confiscated three firearms and an imitation or toy gun.”

This from Erin Adler in the Strib, “Minneapolis Public Works staff have repaired a broken water main that failed on Dec. 5, temporarily flooding streets and resulting in low water pressure to homes and businesses in north Minneapolis. A few businesses were without water for a time. The break occurred about 5:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of 2nd Street N. The affected pipe was a 36-inch-diameter cast iron pipe dating back to 1888.”

At KMSP-TV there’s this, “Sunday and Monday will be warm and calm before a messy winter storm system arrives and sticks around for most of the week. Temperatures will remain relatively warm for the next few days and melt the current snow on the ground before getting a fresh layer later in the week. … The system is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities metro late Tuesday as a wintry mix but will change into the snow by Wednesday. The snow will hang around until Friday, with possible flurries throughout the day.”

At the Pioneer Press, Olivia Stevens writes, “Since launching in specific Twin Cities ZIP codes in January, Seattle-based Ridwell has seen success selling Minnesotans on easy disposal of hard-to-recycle items. Ridwell hopes to make sustainability simpler by collecting and recycling items that public services won’t pick up, including plastic shopping bags, old clothing and new this fall, Styrofoam.”

Also at MPR News, this from Alex Cipolle, “Since 2012 during the month of December, a small black box theater in Minneapolis transforms into Christmas Eve at Nakatomi Plaza, the Los Angeles high rise where John McClane and Hans Gruber exchange gunfire and verbal barbs. This is ‘A Very Die Hard Christmas,‘ a locally produced farce inspired by the 1989 action flick starring Bruce Willis, staged at the Bryant Lake Bowl and Theater. The show runs through Dec. 23, and it’s completely sold out.”

In the Strib Kyeland Jackson says, “The father of a man who killed four people in St. Paul before hiding their bodies in an SUV will serve nearly five years in prison. Darren Osborne, who sometime goes by his surname McWright, pled guilty in Ramsey County Court on Friday to helping his son hide the bodies of Matthew Pettus, 26; Pettus’ half-sister Jasmine C. Sturm, 30; Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35; and Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, a close friend of Sturm’s. All four were found shot inside an SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield about 60 miles east of St. Paul.”

In the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Morgan Matzen writes, “A state senator in South Dakota signaled Thursday during a Board of Regents meeting that she is going to draft a bill to attempt to outlaw drag shows after a student organization hosted one at South Dakota State University last month. Drag originated in 19th century British theater and has heavy roots in modern LGBTQ+ culture. It is a form of performance and entertainment that challenges assumptions of gender identity and expression. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and multiple other people spoke during the Board of Regents meeting Thursday in Rapid City to express negative views of the event at SDSU. Frye-Mueller announced she would be bringing a bill in the next legislative session targeted at drag shows.”

And this from Tim Harlow, also in the Strib, “Residents in tiny Heron Lake, Minn., were resistant in 2018 when the Minnesota Department of Transportation proposed three intersections restricting the ability to cross Hwy. 60. The intersections limit points where vehicles could collide by forcing drivers on side roads to turn right, go a short distance down the road, make a U-turn through the median, then loop back to the intersection to continue their trip. ‘They are counterintuitive’, said Anne Wolff, a MnDOT public engagement coordinator in southern Minnesota. ‘Something different is hard’. To sell the treatment known as a Restricted Crossing U-Turn Intersection, or J-Turn, the agency built a model. Residents at public meetings could guide a Matchbox-sized car through the design to break down the movements.

