Hennepin County commissioners will vote to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KMSP’s Tom Lyden reports Hennepin County Commissioners will vote today to censure Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “after an outside investigation found he engaged in a pattern of harassment and workplace bullying.” Hutchinson was also involved in a drunk driving crash a year ago.

Axios reports that the St. Cloud Times’ parent company, Gannett, has gutted the paper’s newsroom, which is now down to two reporters.

KARE 11 staff report that a lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in Chanhassen won a $1 million prize.

KSTP’s Krystal Frasier reports that GOP donor and strategist Anton Lazzaro, who is accused of human trafficking, will face federal jury trial next March.

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports the White Earth Nation is enacting a moratorium on large livestock farms.

KMSP’s Nick Longworth reports that Cory McIntyre — who heads Osseo schools — has been chosen to be the next leader of Anoka-Hennepin School District, pending contract negotiations.

The AP’s Mary Clare Jalonick reports that a bill protecting same-sex marriage and interracial marriage has passed Congress and is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden soon.

The LA Times reports (republished via the Strib) former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken will serve as one of many rotating guest hosts of “The Daily Show” after current host Trevor Noah departs the late-night show.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that Indeed Brewing is getting into THC gummies.

Bring Me the News staff report that Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs Friday (adopters still have to pay licensing fees).