Investigation finds racist, sexist, bullying, retaliatory behavior by Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports an independent investigation found Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.” The county board elected to publicly censure Hutchinson Thursday.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that Janie Mayeron, a retired federal magistrate judge will become the vice chair for the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents. “The election came almost two months after Regent Steve Sviggum stepped down from the leadership role following an outcry over his remarks questioning whether the system’s Morris campus had become ‘too diverse,’ Navratil reports.

The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports longtime St. Paul fitness studio SweatShop will close its doors.

At Sahan Journal, Estelle Timar-Wilcox writes that St. Paul’s school board voted to halt the investment of district money in fossil fuels and private prisons, “joining a growing number of institutions distancing themselves from controversial industries.”

Article continues after advertisement

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports a man from Savage “who allegedly praised mass shootings and sought to join neo-Nazi terrorist groups” was charged with illegally possessing and trying to possess weapons.

The Star Tribune and the AP report that among a list of news-related Twitter accounts suspended Thursday were those of Tony Webster, a government transparency advocate and reporter who lived in Minnesota until recently, and Aaron Rupar, who formerly worked at City Pages.

The Grand Forks Herald’s Jeremy Turley reports North Dakota lawmakers are planning to introduce bills prohibiting treatments and surgeries that affirm the gender of transgender children.