Minnesota opioid treatment clinics operating over capacity

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Michelle Wiley at MPR News is reporting several of the state’s 16 opioid treatment clinics say they’ve struggled this year to hire and retain licensed drug counselors, but that staff burnout is high and experienced people are leaving for jobs with less pressure and paperwork.

Jay Kolls at KSTP-TV spoke with Tyrone Terrill, leader of the St. Paul African-American Leadership Council, who stated his organization, along with the St. Paul Chapter of the NAACP and the St. Paul Black Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, met last week with Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter to express their “disappointment” and “frustration” with the fact there is not one African-American officer on Chief Henry’s top management team.

Bring Me the News shares data from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry showing a total of 80 fatal workplace injuries were reported in Minnesota last year. In 2020, fatal workplace injuries totaled 67.

Kate Prom at the Minnesota Daily reports that Dr. Gulin Oz, a professor in radiology and part of the graduate program in neuroscience at the University of Minnesota, is currently working on a clinical trial through the university to learn more about the long-term effects of Long-COVID.

Katie Wermus at FOX9 is reporting a former Eden Prairie High School teacher, Craig Hollenbeck, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student pleaded guilty in court on Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6, 2023.

Jeff Beach at AgWeek analyzes the University of Minnesota’s recently released results of 2022 variety trials. Tom Hoverstad of the University of Minnesota Extension Service notes that despite the drought conditions of 2022, “I would plan on the next crop being the best you ever grew.”

From WCCO: The Como Zoo in St. Paul announced Amanda, a hybrid female orangutan, was humanely euthanized Saturday. The decision to euthanize was made after a mass was located in her lower abdomen, with the prognosis for recovery and improvement being “extremely poor.” Amanda was 46.