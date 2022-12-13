Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Stephen Montemayor writes, “The operator of a widely followed Twitter account focused on crime reporting in the Twin Cities is suing a conservative think tank … the Golden Valley-based Center of the American Experiment of copyright infringement for posting a real-time feed of her tweets on a page dedicated to crime news on its website. … John Hinderaker, president of the Center of the American Experiment, said in a statement Monday that the lawsuit ‘has no merit and we expect it to be dismissed.'”

At MPR News, Mark Zdechlik says, “The debate over legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana in Minnesota has been going on for several years. One of the key voices in the discussions, Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, won’t be in the Legislature next month because he didn’t run for reelection. But the House has already passed a bill that Winkler said should be a model for what the new DFL majorities do in 2023. The legislation passed by the House in 2021 came out of more than a dozen town hall meetings throughout the state. Under that plan, the sale of marijuana would generate about $180 million in revenue for the state. Winkler and other supporters say their primary goal is not to increase tax collections.”

At KSTP-TV Ginna Roe says, “As the flu season continues to hit hard across the United States, one area family is dealing with it first-hand. The young boy is hospitalized because of it, and Katie Schroeder, his mother, along with the family, is now sharing his battle and the support they’ve been getting, which they’re hoping to pay forward. It started a couple of weeks ago with a lingering cough, and it only took days for 10-year-old Peter Schroeder to take a turn for the worse. The Saturday before Thanksgiving, Peter and his little brother both spiked fevers of 104 degrees and tested positive for Influenza-A. The whole family got the flu, but Peter’s condition never improved.”

In the Strib, Eder Campuzano reports, “Minnesota lawmakers last year earmarked $400,000 to help several school districts attract more educators of color from other states, aiming to boost a teaching corps that doesn’t match an increasingly diverse student body. But so far, schools have hired only six educators who are Black, Indigenous or other people of color, and nine of the 11 participating districts didn’t hire any. And, according to a legislative report published by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) this month, none of them immediately qualified for the bonus that is tied to a certain level of teaching license.”

An NBC News story by Kaetlyn Liddy says, “Ticketmaster no longer wants to be the ‘Anti-Hero’ to Taylor Swift fans. At the request of Swift’s team, the ticket seller said on Monday that some fans will have a ‘limited opportunity’ to purchase a maximum of two tickets each to her upcoming ‘Eras’ tour.”

At The Hill Addy Bink writes, “The ZOE Health Study — a joint effort by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, Stanford University School of Medicine and the health app ZOE — shared an updated list of the top COVID symptoms currently being reported by its participants last week. Reviewing data from COVID-positive study participants for the 30 days prior to December 5, researchers found a sore throat was the most frequently reported symptom, followed by a runny nose and a blocked nose.”

For KMSP-TV Ian Leonard says, “Twin Cities metro-specific: on Tuesday There is a slight chance of limited freezing rain in a wintry mix Tuesday morning that will fade into afternoon rain showers as temperatures rise into the mid-30s. Northern Minnesota: Snow, heavy at times, from Tuesday afternoon into the evening will make for hazardous travel conditions. Of note: This forecast also includes very strong winds out of the east-southeast, gusting 50 mph from noon Tuesday into the early evening.”

For WCCO-TV John Lauritsen says, “A white-tailed buck can weigh up to 300 pounds, and they are on the move during the fall and early winter. While the driver of the collision in Chippewa County was lucky, many of these crashes lead to injuries and totaled vehicles. ‘Unfortunately, we have seen a significant number of deer crashes,’ [Lt. Gordon] Shank said. ‘We’ve had over 6,000 from 2016 to 2020, and they resulted in 18 deaths.’ … A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said that the deer population is up, while the number of deer harvested during the hunting season is down 7% from last year.”

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “Pop quiz: Who sang the Minneapolis-inspired lyric, “No, my first name ain’t baby, it’s Janet… Ms. Jackson, if you’re nasty”? Answer: The same five-time Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee performance diva coming to St. Paul next May.”