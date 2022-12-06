Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.

From FOX9: The City of Minneapolis has issued a boil water advisory for an area of north Minneapolis that was impacted by a large water main break Monday night. Customers in the impacted area — Third Street North from Lowry Avenue to 26th Avenue and Fourth Street North from 29th to 26th Avenue — should boil their water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking.

Maya Marchel Hoff at the Minnesota Daily reviews voting trends of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents over the past year.

Jeremiah Jacobsen at KARE-11 has a short on the announcement Tuesday morning by the Minnesota Aurora FC that despite garnering interest from the professional National Women’s Soccer League and USL Super League, “the timeline proved too short for us to secure the necessary investments to join a professional league for 2024.”

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune reports that Xcel Energy is dropping its request for a $122 million rate increase in 2023 after state utility regulators essentially approved an accounting change for the company.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP-TV has an exit interview with Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer, the highest ranking woman in the Minnesota State Patrol, who’s retiring after nearly 25 years on the force.

Alex V. Cipolle at MPR News profiles the Minneapolis Institute of Art’s new (and first) curator of Latin American art, Valéria Piccoli.

Dan Kraker at MPR News is reporting “tiny homes” and other small housing units are beginning to pop up three years after Duluth offered assistance to developers who agreed to pilot innovative housing projects on hard-to-build-on lots.