Nurses set to strike December 11

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports that U.S. Labor Department investigators have found 11 additional minors hired to work overnight to clean slaughterhouses, including in Minnesota.

Samie Solina at KARE-11 speaks with local homelessness advocates regarding New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that city officials can now hospitalize people “who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public.”

From WCCO: A Minneapolis man, Peter Robert Berry, has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.

Lara Boudinot at the Minnesota Daily is reporting that the U of M possesses collections of Native American ancestor remains and associated funerary objects that were supposed to be repatriated to their respective tribes more than 30 years ago.

Jennifer Bendery at HuffPost is reporting seven senators, including Sen. Tina Smith, appealed to President Joe Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, the ailing 78-year-old Native American rights activist whom the U.S. government put in prison 46 years ago after a trial riddled with misconduct and racism.

KSTP has the story of a father chasing down a stolen car that had his four children inside using the suspect’s car (also a stolen vehicle). The father rear-ended his own vehicle near Plymouth and Penn Avenues, and the suspect ran away.

Olivia Stevens at the Pioneer Press has a piece on the Metropolitan Council encouraging Minnesotans to limit their use of salt on roads and pavement to combat water pollution.

From WCCO: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.