P.J. Fleck signs seven-year contract worth $6 million per season

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Randy Johnson at the Star Tribune is reporting Gopher football coach P.J. Fleck has agreed to a new contract that will increase his pay by $1 million per year to an average of $6 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told the Star Tribune. The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval.

Via FOX9: Minneapolis has just passed its 2023 budget of nearly $1.7 billion. The city council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget, which includes a focus on community safety. The budget will have funding for 731 sworn officers in the police department.

The Associated Press is reporting a federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.

Ben Henry at KSTP-TV has a story on the mayor of Golden Valley, for the first time, addressing the findings of an investigation into the city’s police department that highlighted toxic workplace culture. Mayor Shep Harris: “Practicing anti-racism and ensuring Golden Valley is a place where everyone is welcomed, valued, respected, and safe. We reject racism in all its forms, including some comments made on social media.”

Dan Gunderson at MPR News is reporting low income Minnesotans can qualify for more money for their rising home heating bills. Michael Schmitz, director of the Energy Assistance Program at the Minnesota Department of Commerce: “At the beginning of the year, that crisis maximum was $600 and we just increased it to $1,500.”

Josh Skluzacek at KSTP-TV has the strange story of the trial of a Wisconsin nurse accused of cutting off a patient’s foot without his consent.

Emily Mae Czachor at CBS News reports that while screening luggage as it passed through the X-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, agents discovered a dog packed into what appeared to be a backpack small enough to fit in one of the security trays.