Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”

For the Minnesota Reformer Max Nesterak reports, “After years of scattershot walk-outs and demonstrations, workers at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Shakopee have begun an effort to unionize the warehouse and legally force the retail giant to negotiate with them. Union organizers at the warehouse are collecting union cards for Amazon Labor Union Minnesota, which is affiliated with the first and only unionized Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y. The union drive is sure to set up another high-profile standoff between union supporters and Amazon, which fiercely opposes unions and has violated U.S. labor law in its efforts to quash organizing efforts. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

In the Strib, Jim Buchta writes, “Twin Cities area house sales — and listings — during November posted steep double-digit declines, but with houses selling relatively quickly, prices are still rising. During November there were 2,841 pending sales, 40.5% fewer than last year at this time and the lowest November figure in more than a decade, according to a monthly sales report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors. Sellers were also scarce. There were only 3,453 new listings during the month, 17% fewer than a year ago.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson writes, “The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night. … The National Weather Service is calling for 3-5 additional inches of snow in the Twin Cities through Friday night, with higher amounts – 5-10 inches – possible in western Minnesota.”

This from Nick Longworth at KMSP-TV, “A new listing of a house in Mora, Minnesota, known as the ‘Eagle Ridge Lodge’ comes with a hefty price tag of $1.65 million, and features its own beach side theater. Spotted by popular Twitter handle Zillow Gone Wild, the home is located at 2352 Jade St. in Mora and offers six beds, seven baths and 6,240 square feet on more than 29 acres (with 1,600 feet of Knife River shoreline). But within its walls are obvious luxuries like rock-lined fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and a home theater – complete with beach sand and lounge chairs.”

John Reinan of the Strib says, “Minnesotans are bellying up to the bar again, as the easing of the pandemic has unleashed a flood of patrons who are drinking at municipally owned taverns, especially in rural areas. For the 26th straight year, sales at Minnesota’s municipally owned bars and liquor stores set a record, according to an annual report released Thursday by State Auditor Julie Blaha. The state’s 212 munis rang up sales of $423.5 million in 2021, a 3.2% increase over 2020. The biggest gains came in on-sale establishments, meaning liquor stores that also offer a bar for drinking on the premises.”

At MPR News Max Sparber writes, “Once again, we offer a sampling of the multitude of Minnesota events available for the holiday thrill-seeker. Fans of performance, film and comedy are likely to find something here to suit their tastes.”

Also at MPR News, this from Matt Sepic, “A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots. … After Alonso was terminated on Sept. 7, 2021, her boss allegedly texted a white subordinate and wrote ‘In my eyes they are all illegal immigrants,’ then referred to Alonso with an ethnic slur. Alonso was born in Florida to Puerto Rican parents.”

For The Ringer Steven Ruiz says, “Despite what the standings say, the 6-7 Lions are a better football team than the 10-3 Vikings. … Bill Parcells famously said ‘you are what your record says,’ and in response to that, I’d tell him to watch the games. Or just look at some other, more predictive measures of team performance — many of which paint the Vikings to be as mediocre as they appear on tape. Forget about the other (actually legitimate) contenders in the NFC: Minnesota’s underlying metrics pale in comparison to Detroit’s.”

