Rule change bars extremist group members from being Minnesota police officers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

John Croman at KARE-11 reports that members and supporters of extremist and white supremacist groups would be barred from serving as police officers in Minnesota under a new set of rules and guidelines adopted Thursday by the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Board.

Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune has a story on the Minnesota Department of Commerce filing a complaint against CenturyLink regarding an outage that left 150 customers without landline service for two weeks. CenturyLink only provided bill credits to two phone customers who reported the outage instead of all customers who lost service.

WCCO-TV is reporting the total COVID-19 RNA load entering St. Paul’s wastewater plant last week increased by 24% compared to the levels two weeks ago. Additionally, last week’s load is 54% higher than it was three weeks ago. The Met Council notes that it’s the highest load of COVID-19 RNA reported since the week of July 5.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News is reporting that as ATV popularity rose during the pandemic, Minnesota authorities say they’re seeing more young, unsupervised, unhelmeted riders operating machines too big and too fast for them to control … 67 Minnesotans have died in ATV crashes in the past three years, including 21 this year. Of the 67 victims, 12 were children younger than 18.

Rose Schmidt at FOX9 has a post about Senior Community Services, a nonprofit based in Minnetonka, asking for people who can help shovel the homes of participants in its Household & Outside Maintenance, or HOME, program.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a piece on November’s Nielsen Radio Ratings showing sports radio station KFAN atop the rankings.