Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”

At BringMeTheNews Tommy Wiita says, “A Minnesota vaping company called a lawsuit filed by the Board of Pharmacy over its sale of edible THC products ‘overzealous,’ and slammed the department for citing a person’s death in its press conference that has no correlation to products it sells. During a press conference announcing a lawsuit against Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections on Monday, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy said that one of the 46 complaints it had received regarding its THC products mentioned the death of a 23-year-old West Virginia man who had bought some of the gummies. However, Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Jill Phillips acknowledged that the FDA ‘has not determined that the products caused the death.’”

At the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes, “St. Paul Public Schools students would be in class on Election Day but not on Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashana or Eid al-Fitr under a calendar recommendation submitted Tuesday night to the school board. The proposed recognition of important Jewish and Muslim holy days comes in response to the board’s call to find ‘ways to be more inclusive’ with the calendar, Superintendent Joe Gothard said.”

Stribber Susan Du says, “Households and businesses within a six-block area that had their water service disrupted since Monday night will no longer have to boil their water before consuming it, the city announced Wednesday afternoon. Bacterial testing following a large water main break in north Minneapolis came up clean.”

A story by Danny Schmidt for KOMO-TV in Seattle says, “Redfin expects home prices in the United States to decline for the first time in a decade in 2023. The Seattle-based real estate brokerage released its 12 predictions for 2023, and said it anticipates fewer home sales in 2023 than there were in 2022, which would mark the first year-over-year decline in a decade as home sales could fall to their lowest level since 2011. Mortgage rates will continue to decrease and sit under 6% by the end of 2023, Redfin predicted.”

This from KSTP-TV, “Authorities are now offering a reward for information that helps wrap up a Minneapolis apartment fire investigation. Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local fire officials announced a reward of up to $5,000 as they continue to investigate the fire at a south Minneapolis apartment complex on Saturday.”

At KARE-TV Samantha Fischer says, “What do pilates, n95 masks, capybaras and a salad made famous by actor Jennifer Aniston have in common? They’re all among the top Google searches of 2022 for people living in the Twin Cities. According to Google’s year-end report, Local Year in Search 2022, the top trending ‘near me’ search was ‘n95 masks,’ the top animal search was the capybara, the top recipe search was ‘Jennifer Aniston salad,’ and the most-searched-for genre of music was ‘rap.’”

For ultimateclassicrock.com Cory Irwin writes, “According to Bob Dylan’s former touring guitarist, there’s a specific signal the rock legend uses when he doesn’t want to be spoken to. Billy Burnette toured with Dylan in 2003, accompanying the icon as he trekked through Australia and New Zealand. ‘It was a big thrill,’ Burnette recalled of the experience during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. ‘I remember at the first day of rehearsal, Dylan picks up his acoustic guitar. He goes, ‘This is my thing.’ I go, ‘You’re right about that.’ Even though Burnette got along well with Dylan, he soon learned when the singer-songwriter was not to be approached – namely, when he put a hood over his head.”