State population growth almost at a standstill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Stribbers Mary Jo Webster and Mara Klecker, “Minnesota’s population growth has stalled for the second year in a row, suggesting the pandemic has left lingering effects and the number of people leaving the state continues to outpace new arrivals. The number of people living in Minnesota grew by less than 1% — about 5,700 people — between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 population estimates released Thursday. While the numbers are an improvement over the previous year when the state recorded a net gain of about 1,600 people, they are still far short of Minnesota’s typical annual growth of about 35,000 people, said Susan Brower, Minnesota’s state demographer.”

An MPR story from Dana Ferguson says, “After planning much of the project outside of public view, the House Rules Committee vote raised questions about how lawmakers got to the final price tag, which is set to eclipse the $310 million spent to renovate the Capitol. Here’s a look at how we got here and what comes next. Doesn’t a bill have to go through the Legislature and get signed by the governor? In 2021 the Legislature passed, and the governor signed into law, an omnibus state government bill; it authorized the sale of bonds to fund the renovation or rehabilitation of buildings on the Capitol complex built before 1940. The law says the state can use the money raised by bond sales to fund projects, including expansion of existing buildings, to address health, life safety and security needs.”

For MPR, Max Sparber writes, “Minnesota seems like a natural setting for a Christmas movie. We have snow, we have Fraser fir Christmas trees that naturally dot the land, we even have reindeer — one of the nation’s largest reindeer farms is just outside Mankato. And we have had our share of holiday films, some great, some not and some odd: Minnesota was the setting for 2011’s ‘Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure’, the direct-to-video seventh sequel to a film about a mischievous Saint Bernard. This version included Santa as a character. Many of our holiday films are duds, like ‘Beethoven’, but the North Star state has had a selection of films that are notable, memorable, and sometimes excellent. If you’re looking for a Minnesota holiday film this weekend, take a peek at the list below.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “A popular cookie chain is in trouble after 11 of its bakeries were found to be in violation of child labor laws —including one in the Twin Cities. Crumbl Cookies is facing over $57,000 in penalties, the U.S. Department of Labor says, after it allegedly allowed young employees to work more than the law permits and violated hazardous job rules. A Crumbl Cookies store in the Twin Cities is one of those accused of violating child labor laws, and was fined nearly $1,500.”

Article continues after advertisement

A Strib story says, “As a major winter storm rolls into the Upper Midwest, here’s what’s open, closed and canceled across Minnesota, beginning Dec. 22:

What’s closed, shortened or canceled:

The three largest school districts in the state — Anoka-Hennepin, St. Paul and Minneapolis — closed all facilities and canceled activities Thursday.

The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus will move to reduced operations Thursday at 4:30 p.m. through noon Saturday.

All recreation centers run by the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and the Phillips Aquatics Center.

All St. Paul recreation centers will close at 5 p.m., and no outdoor activities will take place. The Holiday Express event at Phalen Recreation Center is canceled.

St. Paul Public Library branches will close at 5 p.m. Winter break activities and all Bookmobile stops are canceled.”

Article continues after advertisement

A KMSP-TV story says, “Minnesota State Patrol says, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, there have been 365 crashes reported on roads across the state. Adding to that number, there were 220 reported spinouts and vehicles off the road.”

At Forbes Iris Dorbian writes, “Pennsylvania and Minnesota could potentially legalize adult-use cannabis in 2023. However, New York’s recreational market could be hindered by the state’s thriving illicit market. Also, retail will be shifting away from traditional dispensaries and moving toward a premium CPG shopping experience, even with stringent regulations placed on cannabis retail across legal markets. These are some predictions that BDSA, a top Colorado-based cannabis researcher, is sharing about 2023. Highlights of the firm’s other predictions are as follows.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Three fixtures of the Minneapolis dining scene are saying goodbye on New Year’s Eve. The longtime establishments have each announced they’ll be closing permanently on Dec. 31: In Northeast Minneapolis, both Erté & the Peacock Lounge and the Red Stag Supperclub will close New Year’s Eve. Erté & the Peacock Lounge is leaving the Historic Arts District neighborhood after 21 years and Reg Stag is saying goodbye after 15 years. In Cedar Riverside, Keefer Court Bakery and Cafe will also close Dec. 31.”