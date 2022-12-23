Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports the snow is drifting big time in southern Minnesota — as high as semi trucks in some places. Nelson also has a rundown of driving conditions. Stay safe out there.

MPR’s Jon Collins reports Twin Cities residents have welcomed more refugees from Ukraine than any other metro area in the U.S.

KARE 11 staff report power companies are urging customers conserve energy to avoid high bills in these cold temps.

MPR’s Hannah Yang reports Dakota horseback riders are braving the cold to ride more than 300 miles to Mankato, honoring 38 Dakota men hanged in the largest one-day mass execution in the history of the U.S.

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports Iranian Minnesotans are asking members of Congress to back an investigation into abuses of human rights in Iran.

Windy up there! The National Weather Service Duluth office tweeted a video of the wind in Grand Marais. Apparently, since this tweet, the wind has gusted up to about 74 MPH.

We received this video from a Grand Marais resident of wind whipping snow down the street there. The harbor weather station just record a gust of 71MPH, which is the second highest wind gust ever recorded there! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/TE2yDpNwnt — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 23, 2022

The Star Tribune’s staff have some news you can use, with what’s open and what’s closed in this wintry weather.

KSTP’s Joe Augustine reports some Minnesota lawmakers are worried that New Hope’s decision to use its rental ordinance to shut down two group homes is a slippery slope.

Field and Stream’s Paul Richards reports a Wisconsin house cat brought home a gator head.