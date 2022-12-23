Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

This weather blows: Snow drifts the size of semis in southern Minnesota

Plus: Twin Cities welcome more Ukrainian refugees than any other metro; power companies urging customers to conserve energy to save money amid cold snap; record wind in Grand Marais; Wisconsin cat brings home gator head; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
Traffic cam image from MN-19 near Winthrop
National Weather Service Twin Cities

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports the snow is drifting big time in southern Minnesota — as high as semi trucks in some places. Nelson also has a rundown of driving conditions. Stay safe out there.

MPR’s Jon Collins reports Twin Cities residents have welcomed more refugees from Ukraine than any other metro area in the U.S.

KARE 11 staff report power companies are urging customers conserve energy to avoid high bills in these cold temps.

MPR’s Hannah Yang reports Dakota horseback riders are braving the cold to ride more than 300 miles to Mankato, honoring 38 Dakota men hanged in the largest one-day mass execution in the history of the U.S.

Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari reports Iranian Minnesotans are asking members of Congress to back an investigation into abuses of human rights in Iran.

Windy up there! The National Weather Service Duluth office tweeted a video of the wind in Grand Marais. Apparently, since this tweet, the wind has gusted up to about 74 MPH.

 

The Star Tribune’s staff have some news you can use, with what’s open and what’s closed in this wintry weather.

KSTP’s Joe Augustine reports some Minnesota lawmakers are worried that New Hope’s decision to use its rental ordinance to shut down two group homes is a slippery slope.

Field and Stream’s Paul Richards reports a Wisconsin house cat brought home a gator head.