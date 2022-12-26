Top 20 ‘Glean’ headlines in Minnesota in 2022

The twice-daily Glean collected close to 1,000 headlines from news organizations across Minnesota in 2022. Here’s a collection of the top 20 headlines capturing MinnPost readers’ attention this year:
- In March, Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Source: WCCO-TV
- In July, 3M, one of Minnesota’s largest employers, announced it would split into two multibillion dollar businesses. Source: WCCO-TV
- Earlier in December, it became apparent that the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has enough in it to pay off bonds 20 years early. Source: Star Tribune
- In November, Minneapolis police warned people about robberies during Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist exchanges. Source: Patch.com
- In March, a photo appeared showing Hennepin Healthcare paramedics in blackface. Source: Star Tribune
- In June, Gov. Tim Walz tried to revive the “Walz checks” idea, proposing to pay families $2,000 and individuals $1,000 with the state surplus. Source: WCCO-TV
- In April, forecasters said Minnesota was expected to have a warm, dry summer. It turned out to be very dry. Source: Bring Me the News
- The January version of “Walz checks” attracted lots of interest. Source: Star Tribune
- In November, news broke that one of the four men convicted in Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf’s killing 30 years ago could be released. Source: Star Tribune
- In October, a veterans group complained about a misleading ad about Republican Tyler Kistner’s military service. Source: The Minnesota Reformer
- In March, the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari said he was initially wrong about inflation and decided to back interest rate hikes. Source: Star Tribune
- In June, it was so hot that the pavement on some Twin Cities highways started buckling. Source: KARE 11
- In August, the state said it would consider appeals for more than 200,000 Minnesotans who were initially denied hero pay. Source: KSTP-TV
- Also in August, Eden Prairie police said they believe a 19-year-old man brought his own ammunition into a Scheels store and used one of the store’s guns in a shooting. Source: Fox 9
- In November, a new Minnesota map was revealed with Ojibwe names. Source: MPR News.
- In October, a death metal guitarist from Robbinsdale was killed in crash involving a drunken driver. Source: Bring Me the News
- In January, state officials said Minnesota had a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 15%. Source: Star Tribune
- In October, a KSTP/Survey USA poll found Gov. Tim Walz with a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Source: KSTP-TV
- In June, officials announced they were opening applications for frontline worker pay. Source: KARE 11
- In October, the FBI asked for help in identifying “umbrella man” from the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Source: MPR News