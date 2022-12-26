Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
The Glean

Top 20 ‘Glean’ headlines in Minnesota in 2022

In 2022, there were three different moments in which “Walz checks,” a proposal to use the state’s budget surplus to give rebates to Minnesotans, were among the top headlines.

By 
Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz
MinnPost photo by Tom Olmscheid

The twice-daily Glean collected close to 1,000 headlines from news organizations across Minnesota in 2022. Here’s a collection of the top 20 headlines capturing MinnPost readers’ attention this year:

    1. In March, Gov. Tim Walz proposed giving Minnesotans a one-time $500 direct payment. Source: WCCO-TV
    2. In July, 3M, one of Minnesota’s largest employers, announced it would split into two multibillion dollar businesses. Source: WCCO-TV
    3. Earlier in December, it became apparent that the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has enough in it to pay off bonds 20 years early. Source: Star Tribune
    4. In November, Minneapolis police warned people about robberies during Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist exchanges. Source: Patch.com
    5. In March, a photo appeared showing Hennepin Healthcare paramedics in blackface. Source: Star Tribune
    6. In June, Gov. Tim Walz tried to revive the “Walz checks” idea, proposing to pay families $2,000 and individuals $1,000 with the state surplus. Source: WCCO-TV
    7. In April, forecasters said Minnesota was expected to have a warm, dry summer. It turned out to be very dry. Source: Bring Me the News
    8. The January version of “Walz checks” attracted lots of interest. Source: Star Tribune
    9. In November, news broke that one of the four men convicted in Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf’s killing 30 years ago could be released. Source: Star Tribune
    10. In October, a veterans group complained about a misleading ad about Republican Tyler Kistner’s military service. Source: The Minnesota Reformer
    11. In March, the Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari said he was initially wrong about inflation and decided to back interest rate hikes. Source: Star Tribune
    12. In June, it was so hot that the pavement on some Twin Cities highways started buckling. Source: KARE 11
    13. In August, the state said it would consider appeals for more than 200,000 Minnesotans who were initially denied hero pay. Source: KSTP-TV
    14. Also in August, Eden Prairie police said they believe a 19-year-old man brought his own ammunition into a Scheels store and used one of the store’s guns in a shooting. Source: Fox 9
    15. In November, a new Minnesota map was revealed with Ojibwe names. Source: MPR News.
    16. In October, a death metal guitarist from Robbinsdale was killed in crash involving a drunken driver. Source: Bring Me the News
    17. In January, state officials said Minnesota had a COVID-19 positivity rate of over 15%. Source: Star Tribune
    18. In October, a KSTP/Survey USA poll found Gov. Tim Walz with a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Source: KSTP-TV
    19. In June, officials announced they were opening applications for frontline worker pay. Source: KARE 11
    20. In October, the FBI asked for help in identifying “umbrella man” from the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder. Source: MPR News

Article continues after advertisement