U of M student leaders call for Regent Sviggum’s resignation from board

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that U of M student leaders are calling for the resignation of Regent Steve Sviggum “saying they doubted the sincerity of his apology for remarks questioning whether the school’s Morris campus had become ‘too diverse.'”

The Strib’s Jeremy Olson writes that nurses are avoiding a strike at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth after ratifying contracts that bump pay and benefits and aim at remedying understaffing issues.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson, along with meteorologist Sven Sundgaard have the latest on the winter storm, including snow on tap in the Twin Cities metro. “Round 1 of a long-duration winter storm is in the books for southern Minnesota while it continues to hammer the North Shore of Lake Superior, but the threat of significant snow with Round 2 Thursday-Saturday has prompted the National Weather Service to place the Twin Cities metro in a winter storm watch.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports the city of Warren passed a sales tax to address one of its most pressing concerns — childcare. It’s a unique solution as rural areas grapple with a child care shortage, Gunderson reports.

Racket’s Keith Harris penned an essay about his experience undergoing cancer treatment.

Also from Racket, Em Cassel writes about a local couple that started celebrating Lillördag, the Swedish tradition of “‘little Saturday’ … a Wednesday celebration meant to break up the monotony of the 9-to-5 workweek.”