Walz announces new commissioners, including health, education, public safety

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Per a press release, Gov. Tim Walz has appointed several new commissioners: Willie Jett will head up the Minnesota Department of Education; Dr. Brooke Cunningham will head up the Minnesota Department of Health; Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety; Rep. Paul Marquart will head up the Department of Revenue; Nicole Blissenbach will head the Department of Labor and Industry; and Ida Rukavina will head up the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson with the latest on the winter storm situation: “Snow has moved into Minnesota Wednesday morning and will work its way east and accumulate somewhat significantly in parts of central and eastern Minnesota before attention turns to strong winds and whiteout conditions Thursday and Friday,” Nelson writes.

The Strib’s Paul Walsh and Kyeland Jackson report that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Minneapolis officers were justified under Minnesota law in fatally shooting 20-year-0ld Andrew Tekle Sundberg during a standoff in July and will not file charges against the officers. Sundberg’s mother says the family is heartbroken.

Bring Me the News staff report a Chisago County Sheriff’s deputy’s family lost everything — including their three dogs — in a house fire this week. One of the dogs was a K9 deputy for the department named Kyro.

WCCO TV’s Adam Duxter reports the Division of Indian Work in Minneapolis handed out food baskets focused on Indigenous fare — from bison to walleye — to Native elders.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation has cleared an encampment under 35W at 31st Street West. “‘They came early,’ an encampment resident said as he stood among a pile of belongings. The encampment resident said the posted time for clearing out the camp was 9 a.m. but they showed up at 7 a.m,” Hoffmann reports.

At Sahan Journal, Regina Medina and Kerem Yücel report that the Mall of America’s Santa Experience has expanded its representation of Santa Claus to include more ethnicities and languages.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik reports parents of small children are having trouble finding over-the-counter medicines for kids amid a surge in flu, RSV and COVID-19.

The Strib’s Mike Hughlett reports Google is cancelling its plans to build a $600 million data center in Becker.

And from ESPN, Ahmad Rashad and Peyton Manning recreated the Minnesota Vikings’ “Miracle at the Met” at the Mall of America.