Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties for ‘widespread mismanagement’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At CNN Matt Egan says, “Federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a record $1.7 billion on Tuesday for ‘widespread mismanagement’ over multiple years that harmed over 16 million consumer accounts. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wells Fargo’s ‘illegal activity’ included repeatedly misapplying loan payments, wrongfully foreclosing on homes, illegally repossessing vehicles, incorrectly assessing fees and interest and charging surprise overdraft fees. The CFPB ordered Wells Fargo to pay the $1.7 billion civil penalty in addition to more than $2 billion to compensate consumers for a range of ‘illegal activity.’ CFPB officials say this is the largest penalty imposed by the agency.”

This from Evan Ramstad and Jeffrey Meitrodt of the Strib, “One of Minnesota’s wealthiest businessmen, Marty Davis, played a previously undisclosed role in encouraging former President Donald Trump to fight the 2020 election results, according to reporting by the political news site Talking Points Memo. Davis, a Shorewood-based member of the billionaire family that owns the countertop maker Cambria, exchanged text messages with Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and visited Trump in the White House briefly in December 2020, Talking Points Memo reported over the weekend. In those messages and during the visit, Davis questioned the veracity of Minnesota’s election results and encouraged Trump to investigate allegations of ‘ballot harvesting,’ or collections of absentee votes by political partisans. Davis declined an interview request with the Star Tribune on Tuesday.”

This from Kiya Edwards at KARE, “Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture of a new rash, requesting a form be filled out or requesting a change in medication might. In Minnesota, major hospital systems including Hennepin Healthcare, HealthPartners, M Health Fairview, Allina Health and Essentia Health report they don’t charge for basic messaging services at this time. Yet patients should be aware that certain E-visits may cost you.”

Says Joe Nelson at BringMeTheNews, “The National Weather Service in Duluth issued an ominous message Monday night, urging residents in the Northland to prepare for possible power outages when an intense storm system moves through Wednesday-Friday. ‘Prepare now! Prepare now! Prepare now! ‘the weather service wrote in a social media post. ‘Heavy snow still stuck on trees + strong winds to 50 mph + more snow + cold = Potentially Bad, if not VERY bad. Power outages resulting from the strong winds are VERY concerning in cold weather.'”

Says Deena Winter in the Minnesota Reformer, “Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman has apologized for making antisemitic and anti-gay comments on Facebook from 2011 to 2013, calling Israelis ‘dogs’ and speaking approvingly of Hitler. The Reformer reviewed the posts before they were deleted in October. Osman, who was elected in the 6th Ward in a special election in 2020 and is up for re-election in 2023, took to Facebook in October 2012 to argue in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would have banned gay marriage.”

An AP story says, “In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports. The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, was first to report early Wednesday that the prized free agent agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the big-spending Mets, subject to a medical evaluation — which became an issue with the Giants. … The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.”

At KARE-TV Era Atre says, “A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be ‘meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show’ according to a press release. Fans of LEGO will also be able to build their own creations in the ‘Construction Zone’ and view life-size LEGO models in the galleries. Those attending can shop LEGO merchandise from multiple vendors.”