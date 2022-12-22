Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Andrew Kreuger has a winter storm update: “Minnesota braced for the second phase of a two-part winter storm on Thursday, with northwest winds forecast to increase through the day and create blizzard conditions that could last into Saturday,” Krueger writes. Click the link for more specifics — and stay safe and warm!

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports that a Cedar-Riverside apartment building is dealing with frequent break-ins, causing sanitation and safety issues. “This isn’t the familiar story of an aging property with an absent landlord and bad tenants. The apartment building, at 515 S. 15th Av., opened seven years ago to provide much-needed workforce housing. The trouble comes mostly from outside, in a neighborhood beset by addiction and homelessness.”

Twin Cities-based Mapping Prejudice is featured in this WaPo piece by Katherine Shaver on efforts to map racial covenants. Though no longer legally enforceable, “The restrictions, which remain written into property deeds, prohibited homes from being sold or rented to people of ‘negro blood or extraction’ or anyone not ‘of the Caucasian race.’ Some also prohibited Jews, as well as Asians, Armenians, Syrians and other nationalities … “While the history of racial covenants has been well-documented, urban planners and historians say plotting them on a map — neighborhood by neighborhood and, in some cases, parcel by parcel — lays bare the extent of discrimination in stark and often surprising ways.” You can see Mapping Prejudice’s Hennepin and Ramsey county maps here.

Sahan Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes about Keefer Court, the beloved Chinese bakery and cafe that is closing up shop at the end of the year after 40 years on the West Bank.

The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin reports on KQRS’ Tom Barnard’s departure from the station. “He insists that the bosses were tired of him complaining about every little thing, including not enough promotion for the show,” Justin reports.

At the Detroit Lakes Tribune, staff report that after a search, a Wednesday bomb threat to the Becker County Courthouse was deemed not credible.

WCCO TV staff report that a Minnesota man was federally indicted in a cryptocurrency romance scam.

OK, this isn’t exactly Minnesota-related but it is very interesting. NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff looked into why a family dog, Donut, knew when — exactly — the school bus was coming every day.