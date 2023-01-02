Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”

Says Ron Trenda for MPR News, “A juicy winter storm will deliver snow, rain and freezing rain to the upper Midwest Monday into Tuesday. … Some computer models are showing about one inch of precipitation in many areas Monday through Tuesday night. That would include rainfall plus the water content of the snow. That would be more than our average precipitation total for the entire month of January. The heaviest snow totals are expected to be in southwestern Minnesota, where many areas will receive double-digit totals over the two days. Snow totals of 6 inches or more are expected into central Minnesota, the northern part of the metro area, plus northwestern Wisconsin.”

Also for MPR News, this from Sam Stroozas, “Being journalists, we write a lot — but do we read? We asked our staff what their favorite books published in 2022 were. Here are their reviews. … Kelly Gordon, producer: ‘This Is Not a Book About Benedict Cumberbatch: The Joy of Loving Something — Anything — Like Your Life Depends On It’: This quasi memoir, quasi personal growth book by Tabitha Carvan is hysterical, charming and features — as the title implies — a great deal about actor Benedict Cumberbatch. But it also explores why we should all just love what we love — especially women, who find that their particular obsessions are often ridiculed by culture at large.”

For WCCO-TV Allen Henry writes, “Family members say it’s been nearly two days since they — or anyone — has heard from Tashitta Tufaa. Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley. Tashitta Tufaa’s family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.”

At KMSP-TV there’s this: “Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis Park.”

For The Daily Beast, Decca Muldowney writes, “In his LinkedIn profile picture, Gale Rachuy looks like a fun grandpa, with a big white handlebar mustache and a wry smile. The 72-year-old poses in front of shelves of law textbooks, and lists himself as the CEO of Midwest Legal Service, based in Duluth, Minnesota. But Rachuy is not and never has been a lawyer, according to an indictment filed against him in mid-December. Law enforcement say Rachuy posed as an attorney who had operated his own firm, and swindled at least one client out of $2,500. He is charged with one count of wire fraud. This isn’t Rachuy’s first rodeo. He is the ‘epitome of a white-collar career offender’ who has been committing acts of fraud and deception for more than 40 years, according to a judge who sentenced him in 2012 for interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle.”

At Newsweek Thomas Kika says, “Mike Lindell, a controversial businessman and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, had harsh words for the Republican National Committee (RNC) as he seeks to be elected to the top role of the political organization. … On Friday, in another interview with [Steve] Bannon on his War Room series for the Real America’s Voice news network, Lindell once again lashed out at the RNC — accusing the conservative governing body of being ‘a big money-laundering operation.’ A clip of the interview was shared to Twitter by Ron Filipkowski and, as of Saturday afternoon, has garnered over 115,000 views.”

A story at Eater.com says, “Twin Cities Dining Experts’ Biggest Hopes for Restaurants in 2023 … Trish Gavin, bar maven and Eat Street Crossing beverage director. This sounds petty, but my biggest hope for restaurants in 2023 is that the clientele improves. Since restaurants opened up again in 2020 I have witnessed some of the most entitled and downright mean treatment of my staff by guests. I’ve had staff crying, quitting, and damn near flipping tables over things the guests have said or done. In 20 years in hospitality I’ve never seen anything like it. I just hope that diners just start being compassionate and humane.

