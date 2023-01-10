Carlos Correa returning to Minnesota Twins

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Phil Miller reports Carlos Correa will return to the Minnesota Twins with a six-year, $200 million contract, pending a physical.

Bring Me the News staff report a man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville over the weekend. “Prosecutors in Dakota County charged Donte Raphael McCray, 32, of St. Louis Park, with one count of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal, also known as Kyla Fletcher,” BMTN staff report. O’Neal’s baby was delivered and is listed in critical condition.

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports that federal authorities continue to target violent crime amid a drop in homicides and carjackings in Minneapolis.

Also from MPR, Andrew Krueger on why the air quality is trash in Minnesota right now.

Also from Bring Me the News, staff report four were shot at a Metro Transit light rail station Monday evening.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann has the latest on the Lake Harriet bandshell paint job situation. The official color will be “bluestone” — but is it blue?

Racket’s Em Cassel reports Wendy’s House of Soul will reopen soon in North Market.

The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Matthew Stolle reports that Med City Beat, a one-man online news publication that covered Rochester, is closing up shop after eight years.