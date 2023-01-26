Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing Deshaun Hill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From WCCO: “A trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager is close to going to the jury, with the defendant not taking the witness stand. Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High. … On Thursday, the defense wrapped up its case, and closing arguments were set to begin before the case would then go to the jury.”

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News is reporting a proposed passenger rail service between the Twin Cities and Duluth could receive nearly $400M in federal funding if Minnesota lawmakers commit $99 million from the state’s general fund.

Mia Laube at KSTP is reporting the driver of a bus belonging to Student Safe LLC dropped a 6-year-old boy off in the Edinburgh Golf Course parking lot in Brooklyn Park, ran over the lower portion of the child’s body, and then drove away.

Abdi Mohamed at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder sat down with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara to talk about what changes O’Hara wants to make in the department, how he plans to reshape the department, and how he hopes to repair the relationship between the community and the police department.

A tale as old as St. Paul streets: Rose Schmidt at FOX-9 looks into why this winter the capital city’s pothole problems are even worse than usual, and how you can file a damage claim, and even report a pothole.

Ryan Sederquist at Minnesota Monthly has the story of Bloomington man Dan Hobbs summiting all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot-plus peaks in record time — and having a spiritual epiphany along the way.

Mary Divine at the Pioneer Press reports Children’s Theatre Company performer Reed Sigmund had to jump off his roof to escape a house fire. Sigmund’s wife, Autumn Ness, also a CTC actor, was able to escape the home with family and dogs.

Richard Chin at the Star Tribune offers advice on picking the right shovel for all of your snow removal needs.