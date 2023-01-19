Crime rose on Metro Transit trains and buses in 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Janet Moore reports crime on Metro Transit trains and buses increased by 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a Metro Transit report to the Met Council.

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports the state’s job growth streak of more than a year has ended, with the state losing 5,200 jobs in December according to Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) figures released Thursday. Unemployment is up to 2.5% from 2.3% but remains historically low.

AP staff report a suspect connected to the fatal December shooting at Mall of America has been arrested in Georgia and faces second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann has a helpful Minneapolis and Hennepin County plowing FAQ, answering the big questions about plowing streets.

Bring Me the News staff report a new Kowalski’s Market will open in Edina’s Southdale Center next year in the mall’s former Herberger’s space.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Justine Jones has a piece on Watt Munisotaram, just south of the Twin Cities in Hampton, which is one of the largest Cambodian Buddhist temples in the United States.