Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson got his old Metro Transit Police job back — with a pay raise. In December 2021, Hutchinson wrecked a Hennepin County vehicle in a drunken-driving crash. He went on paid medical leave in May 2022 and did not seek reelection to the position.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports Moorhead’s Concordia College has picked Colin Irvine to be its next president. “He is currently working as the provost and senior executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.,” Navratil reports.

Racket’s Keith Harris with some important legislative news: Minnesota senators can now drink water in the Senate chamber — something that had been prohibited “for as long as anyone can remember.”

The Strib’s Paul Walsh writes that a Minneapolis man was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for sex trafficking a 14-year-old at a hotel in Bloomington.

MPR’s Tim Nelson and Andrew Krueger report on the hazards of this morning’s freezing drizzle, which caused a lot of problems for drivers, riders and pedestrians. The good news? Conditions are reportedly improving.

The Associated Press has the story on a government system outage that caused delays or cancellations for thousands of U.S. flights this morning. “Whatever the cause, the outage revealed how dependent the world’s largest economy is on air travel, and how dependent air travel is on an antiquated computer system called the Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM,” the AP writes.

In the Hutchinson Leader, Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls writes that Minnesotas church organists are aging – and it’s not clear what that means for the future of church music. Some churches even have organs, but no one to play them.