Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At the Sahal Journal Becky Z. Dernbach reports, “Full-time faculty at Hamline University voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to ask the school’s president, Fayneese Miller, for her resignation. The vote marked the latest turn in the crisis that has embroiled the school for weeks. ‘The reputation of Hamline was deeply tarnished, and I think it’s clear the majority of the full-time faculty do not believe that Fayneese is the one to carry us forward’, said Jim Scheibel, the president of the Hamline University Faculty Council.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson reports, “One of Hollywood’s big stars gave a shoutout to a Twin Cities radio personality during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. Josh Duhamel, whose movie credits include ‘Transformers,’ ‘Safe Haven,’ and ‘Life As We Know It,’ was answering questions from Fallon about his 2022 wedding when the show played a clip of Duhamel singing ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ during the reception. ‘Dude, that’s pretty great,’ Fallon remarked. ‘Well I also had Chris Hawkey in the background there making me sound a lot better than I was,’ Duhamel responded.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in days. Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 20 when she walked away from a residence near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul. Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on the sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had french braids in her hair. Lewis is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.”

For MPR News, Michelle Wiley writes, “As Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services executives make their case in public meetings explaining why the combination of the two health care companies would be good for Minnesota patients and communities, it’s still not clear how a Minnesota institution will fit in. Since the proposed merger was announced, the question of what will happen with the University of Minnesota has been at the center. The two health care companies have set a planned deadline of March 31 to complete the merger. What’s still unclear, however, is what role the U will have in the combined company.”

For The Hill Daniel De Vise says, “A new survey finds Americans are woefully misinformed about the nation’s mercurial housing market, even as millions of them prepare to buy homes. Twenty-eight million Americans plan to purchase a home in 2023, according to a survey released Tuesday by NerdWallet, the personal finance company. On average, they hope to spend $269,200. But that figure falls more than $100,000 short of the median home price, which was $388,100 in December, according to the real estate brokerage Redfin. Home prices crossed the $269,000 threshold sometime in 2013, Federal Reserve statistics show. If prospective homebuyers sound oddly optimistic about prices, that may be because they are pessimistic about the state of the housing market. Two-thirds of Americans surveyed said they expect an imminent crash.”

This from Stribber Nicole Norfleet, “To Ross Widmoyer, Faribault Mill is part of Minnesota’s rich fabric of legacy brands. After rapid growth, the forward-thinking chief executive hopes to weave a new chapter in the blanket maker’s story. This year, for the first time, Faribault Mill will expand its stores outside of Minnesota as it pushes to make itself a household name. Armed with new equipment and a larger array of products, including items made of cotton, the nearly 158-year-old company is ready for a wider platform, said Widmoyer, who became Faribault Mill’s chief executive a year ago.”

At KARE-TV Dana Thiede says, “A new state report suggests that nearly every public school district across Minnesota is being hamstrung by the growing shortage of both full-time and substitute teachers. The report, compiled by the Minnesota Department of Education, finds nearly 9 of 10 districts (84%) report being ‘somewhat significantly’ or ‘very significantly’ impacted by the teacher shortage. That number is up from 70% in 2021.”

