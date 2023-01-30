How not to get ripped off by ice dam removal scams

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV’s Adam Duxter has tips for how to not get ripped off by ice dam removal scams this winter as many Minnesotans experience icy build-ups on their roofs.

The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against the U of M by nine former Minnesota Gopher football players who were accused of sexual assault has been dismissed by a federal judge: “U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank dismissed the lawsuit late last week, saying the former players had failed to ‘produce sufficient evidence of sex discrimination,’” Olson writes.

MPR’s Brian Bakst reports Minnesota may add new “blackout” specialty license plates, which have a dark background and white lettering and are reportedly popular in other states.

Bring Me the News staff report a Richfield student has died after being struck by a suspected drunken driver while walking in Bloomington Friday. The teen’s sister is injured but in stable condition.

Also from WCCO TV, staff report Timothy Amacher was sentenced to 18 years in the attempted murder of a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist.

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Strib’s Rachel Hutton has a profile of Scott Seekins, the somewhat enigmatic Minneapolis artist and local fixture.

Racket’s Em Cassel, a Minnesota transplant, finally tried tater tot hotdish and has a full report.