Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For KARE-TV, Kiya Edwards writes, “Lawmakers from both the Minnesota House and Senate recently introduced legislation that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation two-and-a-half years prior. While Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, most states don’t recognize it as a paid holiday, including Minnesota.”

At MPR News, Dana Ferguson says, “Minnesota lawmakers this week are expected to vote on a proposal to enshrine in law the right to an abortion, possibly teeing up the bill to be signed on Jan. 22 — the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. After fast tracking the measure through committees in the first two weeks of session, the measure is set to come up for a vote on the House floor this week, with a Senate vote expected to follow shortly thereafter.”

The AP says, “Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away. The Minnesota Lynx star left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in February. She announced her decision to retire Monday on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’. Before that, Moore had been noncommittal about playing basketball again, but she said in an interview with The Associated Press that it was time to retire.”

For WCCO-TV John Lauritsen says, “Recent trips to the grocery store to pick up eggs may have given you sticker shock. The bird flu impacted production last year, and high demand led to prices peaking in late December. … But not everyone is feeling the pain. Four years ago, Michael Folliard-Olson and his family bought chickens to raise in Minneapolis. ‘It’s a $30 permit. You have to take a chicken-raising class,’ he said. He built a chicken coop and now has six hens. Their production lags in the winter, but as the days get longer they’ll lay more eggs, even enough to give away.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard say, “ … attention will turn to another storm system that will bring snow to the region Wednesday night through Thursday – and it could be plowable in southern parts of Minnesota. The models have been trending the storm track in recent updates closer to the Twin Cities, though the bullseye – at least as of this writing – looks to be across far southern and southeast Minnesota.”

At Slate Alex Kirshner says, “The cruel irony of this particular loss is that [Kirk] Cousins had one of his best games. He was under frequent pressure and handled it well, even if he didn’t make wowing plays. The biggest fault on Sunday was with a Vikings defense that couldn’t stop the Giants’ run game. Cousins’ offensive line, often lousy over the years, did not help a lot. The point is not that Cousins is bad, but that he’s not what the Vikings have trapped themselves into requiring him to be: a star. … They are doomed to a continual run in the NFL’s middle class, the same place they’ve inhabited since they signed Cousins in 2018. He has never been the only reason (this year, their defense was not good), but he is the most consistent one. To start Kirk Cousins is to be two of the worst things you can be in the NFL. One is to be just fine, because it cuts off the path to drafting a better QB. The other is to be boring.”

And at SBNation James Dator says, “There’s going to be no shortage of jokes about the Vikings this week. Their fraudulent path to the No. 3 seed was a road littered with near-losses to mediocre teams. The play inside the Giants game was uninspired, boring, and failed in key places at the worst possible times. Even their future is looking kind of bleak. Minnesota is projected to be well above the salary cap, and without much draft capital to get younger — or better in the process. At the center of this is Kirkland Cousins — which I’ve decided is now his name because he’s a Costco brand franchise quarterback. I know that sounds like slander, but it’s really not. I have great admiration for Costco items. They are absolutely functional facsimiles of high end products. They will get the basic job done for you — but nobody is going to be spreading the word about the Kirkland charcuterie platter you brought to the box social. Cousins will forever be exactly the guy he is right now.”

An AP story says, “Two Minnesota farmers are accused of conspiring to sell more than $46 million in chemically treated crops as organic, federal prosecutors announced Friday. James Clayton Wolf, 65, and Adam Clifford Olson, 45, both certified organic farmers in Cottonwood County, were each charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy.”

For the Grand Forks Herald Ingrid Harbo says, “A bill introduced in the Minnesota Legislature would require all counties to file a petition when moving boundary lines established by the United States in the public lands survey, which is used to subdivide land in most of the country. Authored by Sens. Steve Green, R-Fosston, and Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, in the Senate and Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, in the House, the bill comes after Green and Kiel were notified of issues landowners in Polk County were having with property lines. In 2021, several Polk County landowners found their records of their property lines differed from the county’s records of property lines. The landowners say the county altered property lines by moving boundary line markers, or monuments, during a recent survey.”

For Lakes Area Radio, Zeke Furhman says, “The Minnesota Twins announced their 2023 Winter Caravan dates and stops last week and many fans have noticed that there is something missing from their scheduled visits: rural Minnesota. Caravan staples such as Fergus Falls, Thief River Falls, Wadena, Bemidji, Grand Forks, Aitkin, and Detroit Lakes were left off the list of Caravan stops in 2023. In fact, the Twins will only be making 12 stops in 10 cities, including a stop in Fargo, two stops in South Dakota, and one stop in Iowa. In 2019, the Caravan made 45 stops in 38 communities in Twins Territory.”