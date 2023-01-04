Kashkari calls for multiple interest rate increases in 2023

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kavita Kumar at the Star Tribune is reporting that an essay published on the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis’ website by President Neel Kashkari calls for raising interest rates at least three more times — for a total of about a percentage point — as a voting member this year on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News is reporting when a controversial jail doctor’s company, MEnD Correctional Care, filed for bankruptcy last month, it left more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails.

Jeff Wagner at WCCO-TV talks with DNR climatologist Pete Boulay about the implications of rising temperatures in January in Minnesota.

Jay Boller at Racket takes a deeper dive into the state of local unionizing, specifically about when “outwardly progressive shops like Surly Brewing, Half Price Books, Tattersall Distilling, Minnesota Historical Society, Peace Coffee, Planned Parenthood North Central States, and Science Museum of Minnesota have all refused to voluntarily recognize their unionizing workers and, in some cases, drew allegations of outright union-busting.”

Article continues after advertisement

From KSTP-TV: Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller announced Tuesday that she is retiring from playing soccer, saying she’s “excited to start a new chapter” in her life.

FOX 9: According to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Delta Flight 1819 was taxiing into the airport from Cabo San Lucas around 6:40 p.m. when the nose gear went about 30 feet off the pavement and was left stuck in the snow, off the taxiway near the north end of Runway 35.

Joe Mazan at KSTP-TV has a story about Mai Vang, known as the “Egg Roll Queen,” who had the generator and catalytic converter from her popular food truck stolen in Little Canada.