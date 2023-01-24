Klobuchar, Senate Judiciary Committee interrogate Ticketmaster in hearing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

New York Times staff have updates on today’s Ticketmaster Senate hearing. Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called the meeting following the Taylor Swift tour ticketing debacle. During the hearing, the committee explored whether the merger of concert company Live Nation and ticket seller Ticketmaster has hurt consumers.

The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil talked to Hamline University President Fayneese Miller about the ongoing debate over Islamic art and academic freedom on campus.

The Star Tribune’s James Walsh reports that after an overnight vigil, a Ramsey County judge signed a temporary restraining order to keep the historic Justus Ramsey House from being demolished — for now.

Bring Me the News staff report 3M will cut 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally.

Also on Bring Me the News, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard says we’re in for two light snow events this week and a big temperature drop after that.

For Texas Monthly, Emily McCullar reports on how Texas is making Dairy Queen (very Midwestern in origin) its own.