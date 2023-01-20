Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.

Fox 9 staff report an employee of the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul has been charged with attempted murder and assault in the shooting of a teenage boy at the center earlier this week.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports that in a court filing, state authorities say an Edina man and his brother have been running a remote bookie business via TikTok “while at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake and the Treasure Island Resort & Casino just outside Red Wing in violation of a law that prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else.” The men have not been charged with a crime yet.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports the Minnesota Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after their early playoff exit.

The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar reports new state job figures show wage inequality decreasing in recent years, although wages haven’t kept pace with inflation.

Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports Ties Rooftop & Lounge, now open in Uptown, will debut food by chef Justin Sutherland on Friday.