Minneapolis moves to odd-side parking on many streets due to snow

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann tweets that due to the volume of snow, starting Thursday evening, Minneapolis is moving to only allow parking on the odd side of many streets. More details can be found in Hoffmann’s thread.



Hi it's Melody, I'm at the City press conference about snow clearance issues. Major news. Starting tomorrow at 9 pm tomorrow, Minneapolis is going to one-sided parking. pic.twitter.com/C8g1U5031n — Southwest Voices (@SWVoicesMPLS) January 25, 2023

Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports that Indigenous, Black, and Latino Minnesotans are more likely than white Minnesotans to die during a law enforcement encounter, according to new research from the Minnesota Department of Health, analyzing 177 deaths over a five-year period.

Axios’ Audrey Kennedy writes that the St. Cloud Times is down to zero local reporters after Gannett, the company that owned it, has laid off or bought out almost all the editorial staff in recent months. The paper’s last local reporter is going to a new St. Cloud news org owned by Forum.

Bring Me the News staff report the debut of limited-edition Hormel Chili Cheese Brew, a Super Bowl season beer available from Modist Brewing Co.

Also from Bring Me the News’ Tommy Wiita reports a White Bear Lake officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl brings us news of which Minnesotans are on the James Beard Awards longlist.

The City’s Greg B. Smith reports New York Housing Authority Chairman and apparent Minneapolitan Gregory Russ will announce he’s leaving his job. Per Smith, “Russ was notable for masterminding a financial rescue plan for NYCHA — and for an unusually generous compensation deal that allowed him to commute regularly to his home in the Midwest while affording him an apartment in a luxury Tribeca high-rise.”

On Racket today, there’s an excerpt from Aaron Shapiro’s book on how Minnesota’s Arrowhead region became a tourist destination.