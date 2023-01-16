Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson writes, “Another storm is forecast to move through the central U.S. and bring wintry impacts on Thursday, though the models are currently pushing the heavy snow associated with it to the southeast of Minnesota. It’s still four days away so the storm track could change, but for now it looks like the track will bring big snowfall closer to Chicago and Milwaukee than the Twin Cities.”

In the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Stu Whitney says, “Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through 12th grade teacher shortages worsen across the state, a trend driven by below-average salaries and dissatisfaction in the teaching ranks following the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent politicization of social studies standards and crackdown on so-called ‘inherently divisive’ or race-based curricula under Gov. Kristi Noem.”

An AP story says, “A Minnesota university’s decision to dismiss a professor for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a world art course has put the small, private school at the center of a debate over how to include controversial material in college courses while respecting students’ personal relationship to the material. Months after the images were shown in an online class, the chair of Hamline University’s Board of Trustees said Friday that the trustees were reviewing the university’s policies and its responses to both student complaints and faculty concerns about academic freedom. Also Friday, a national civil rights organization for Muslims rebuked accusations that the professor’s behavior was Islamophobic. … The national Council on American-Islamic Relations on Friday, though, distanced itself from claims that López Prater’s approach was Islamophobic. CAIR, which describes itself as the largest civil rights organization for Muslims in the U.S., said intent, actions and circumstance all matter.”

Says Kirsten Mitchell for WCCO-TV, “There’s a new attraction in Anoka that’s catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green ‘Snowasaurus’ in his front yard. Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture.”

This from Barbie Porter at dl-online.com: “In Minnesota there are 54 native species of fish. Cayden Hutmacher of Ottertail, Minnesota, is out to catch every one of them. ‘I have nine left,’ the 18-year-old said, noting he recently crossed off the elusive American Eel . ‘I’ve been after that fish for at least five years,’ he said. ‘I’ve targeted it over 15 times in different spots, but never came across one’. Luck was on his side when he secured a nightcrawler to his hook and cast out his line into the dark water. While he felt the fish bite, the fight was ‘strange.’ It seemed as if a fish was hooked, proceeded to get free, then chased the worm down for a second taste. The process repeated until Hutmacher pulled the lure out of the water and saw something was balled up.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “The Minnesota State Fair has announced a modest increase in ticket prices for the 2023 festival after the Minnesota State Agricultural Society’s annual meeting this weekend. Ticket prices will increase by $1, bringing the price for adults (ages 13 to 64) to $18 per person and seniors and children to $16. As always, children under age 5 are free.”

Tom Cherveny of the West Central Tribune says, “A recent district court ruling opens the way for the sale of land that Chippewa County wants to purchase for a new county park. District Judge Thomas Van Hon approved summary judgments sought by the defendants in a civil action that had prevented the sale of a 40-acre parcel of land along the Minnesota River south of Montevideo.

A story by Jay Gabler of the Duluth News Tribune says, “ ‘Once Upon a Childhood,’ a 2020 oil painting by Duluth artist Kelly Schamberger, has received a Fashion Week San Diego Award in an international competition. As a result, the image of a model ship will not only be displayed in New York, it will serve as inspiration for an original couture outfit and — wait for it — sent to the moon. … Schamberger’s painting will also be one of 221 winning pieces represented in a set of time capsules heading to space later this year. As the competition website explains: ‘Art images will be laser-etched on nickel microfiche and/or digitized on terabyte memory cards and enclosed in a time capsule on the Griffin lunar lander, launched by SpaceX, and placed on the Moon in perpetuity.’”

At KYQC-TV we have this: “Fans of the Friday the Thirteenth movies and its main character, Jason Voorhees have a unique chance to get up close and personal with the creepy guy. The kicker is, you’ll have to travel to Minnesota to have that scary experience. A local electrician by day and a scuba diver by night, Doug Klein does it all. He’s been known to put oddities from his garage into underwater displays such as flamingos or sharks. But his magnum opus is a serial killer. Jason Voorhees from the Friday the Thirteenth movies to be exact. The display is a nod to the 6th movie, when Voorhees is chained to the bottom of Crystal Lake. But in Minnesota, for the last 10 years, Jason has lurked at Louise Mine Pit in Crosby at 112 feet deep.”

