Minnesota eviction filings increased substantially in 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A Strib story by Erin Adler and MaryJo Webster says, “Court system data show that eviction filings in Minnesota soared in June and July as the eviction moratorium expired and the state allowed actions for nonpayment of rent to resume. In 2022, 18,855 evictions were filed in Minnesota courts, the first step in the process, compared with 15,457 in 2019. But to the surprise of many, eviction filings remained higher than pre-pandemic levels throughout the last six months of 2022, leaping again in December and showing no signs of letting up in January — a time of year when filings usually drop. Filings haven’t been this high since 2013, the tail end of the recession, data show.”

At MPR News, Mark Zdechlik reports, “Thousands gathered on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday afternoon to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution. The March for Life, organized by Minnesota Citizens Concerned For Life, has been held since the first anniversary of the Roe decision. The reversal they had been fighting for came from the high court last summer in its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.”

An NPR story by Bill Chappell says, “The IRS starts accepting tax returns for 2022 earnings on Jan. 23, and it will issue tax refunds in the weeks and months that follow. And some of us could be in for a surprise. ‘People should absolutely expect smaller tax refunds this year. And frankly, some people might even owe the government money,’ financial expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox told NPR. ‘There’s really four main reasons why,’ she said. ‘The first is: no more stimulus checks. The second is that what was called the enhanced child credit — that’s gone.’ A special pandemic-era tax break for charitable deductions was also nixed, Khalfani-Cox said. And even after a volatile year on the stock market, some people might face taxes on investment gains, especially if they own mutual funds that had to sell off stocks.”

This from Ryan Faircloth and Eder Campuzano of the Strib, “Minnesota Democrats who vowed on the campaign trail to ‘fully fund’ public education are now revealing what that looks like: billions of dollars in new spending for schools to keep up with inflation and pay for costly special education and English learner services. Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic legislators are seeking to use their newfound control of state government to make the state’s largest-ever investment in public schools. They have a $17.6 billion budget surplus to tap and no Republican majorities standing in their way.”

Article continues after advertisement

A KCCI-TV story by Kirsten Mitchell says, “‘This turkey has literally taken over our life,’ Coon Rapids resident Rachael Gross said. Rachael Gross says she lives in fear of going outside, thanks to her neighbor, a wild turkey, who seems to have taken a liking to her property. ‘This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When I leave in my car, it follows my car,’ she said. The wild turkey has attacked people, pecked at tires and chased cars.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “Traffic camera video on Sunday captured a group of Good Samaritans trying to help after a vehicle rolled over on I-35W in Minneapolis. Video shows the vehicle going off the road on the southbound lanes of I-35W between West Broadway Street and Hennepin Avenue. FOX 9 counted more than a dozen people trying to help at one point and several vehicles pulled off to the side of I-35W. The video shows the driver was removed from the vehicle and seemed to be able to walk away, with help from people at the scene.”

A WCCO-TV story tells us, “Every year, officials warn that ice is never 100% safe. That rang true Saturday morning when six vehicles fell through the ice on Lake Pepin. From experienced anglers like Brock Smith who fishes twice a week, to new anglers, the fish are biting and the crowds are back too. On Saturday Smith said the parking lot was full so drivers started parking on the lake near the shore. He watched from afar as six vehicles fell through the ice and had to be reeled in by emergency crews. No one was injured, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said.”