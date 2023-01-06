Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An MPR News story by Hannah Yang says, “Members of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to formally accept Summit Carbon Solution’s route permit application for what could be Minnesota’s first carbon capture pipeline. But even as the PUC launched the permitting process it also ordered an environmental review of the project. Summit Carbon Solutions filed for a permit in September for a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline stretching 28 miles from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls to Breckenridge and then into North Dakota. It’s part of a $4.5 billion project collecting carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants in Minnesota and neighboring states, then storing the greenhouse gas deep underground in North Dakota.”

This from KSTP-TV, “A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. ‘If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,’ said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions. Baker said he got the call from LifeSource, the organ procurement organization serving Minnesota and the Dakotas, the night before Christmas Eve. … Baker said the six-hour drive turned into a 13-hour trek through blinding snow. ‘It got pretty terrible after Fargo. I was driving through snow drifts on I-94. There was almost no visibility. I think it was 40 to 50 mile-an-hour wind gusts and blowing snow,’ Baker said.”

For MPR News Matt Mikus says, “With the fourth biggest January snowfall since record-keeping began, snow reports have many locations recording over a foot of snow throughout the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. We’ve got a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of 1:35 p.m. Thursday. …

17.7 inches — Lakeville

17.5 inches — Pleasant Lake

16.7 inches — Savage

16.5 inches — Apple Valley

16 inches — Prior Lake

15.7 inches — Mendota Heights

15.4 inches — Hopkins … .”

Says Leslie Josephs for CNBC, “Delta Air Lines will offer travelers free Wi-Fi starting Feb. 1, after years of studying the possibility. About 80% of Delta’s domestic fleet will offer the service next month, but it will become available on more each week, CEO Ed Bastian said during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Thursday. Delta said in a release later Thursday that its free Wi-Fi, which is through a sponsorship from T-Mobile, will be available on more than 700 planes by the end of 2023 and on international and regional aircraft by the end of next year.”

A Strib story by Jim Buchta says, “Home building in the Twin Cities went from hot to not during 2022. But apartment building posted a big jump. … During the year, builders were issued enough permits to build 5,463 single-family homes throughout the 13-county metro area, a 26% decline from 2021 and the fewest since 2016. Apartment builders fared much better. Developers were issued enough permits to build 11,001 units, a 43% increase compared to the previous year.”

For KIMT-TV Mike Bunge reports, “A former youth pastor has been sentenced for sexual conduct with a teenage girl. Sean Patrick Masopust, 33, of Owatonna, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2022 and was sentenced Thursday in Steele County District Court to 10 years of supervised probation, 28 days in the Steele County Jail, and a $1,000 fine. Masopust was arrested in February and accused of inappropriate contact with a youth group member at Northridge Church in the summer of 2018 when Masopust was 28 and the victim was 17.”

Also in the Strib, this from Paul Walsh, “A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County District Court to taking and possessing big game out of season — a gross misdemeanor — after killing the bear on July 28, 2021, in his backyard about 5 miles east of Little Falls on Hwy. 27. Besides serving two years of probation, Thielen was ordered to pay $800 in restitution and $685 in fines and fees.”

