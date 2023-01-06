Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show ends after 53 years

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Tony Kennedy at the Star Tribune is reporting the Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show in St. Paul has ended. Barry Cenaiko said this week in an interview that he pulled the plug on the RiverCentre gathering to concentrate on similar shows that his family runs in St. Cloud, Fargo and Sioux Falls.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP-TV reports that per an announcement on the school’s website, Glenwood City Schools will be closed on Friday after the district received a threatening e-mail.

Joe Nelson at FanNation has a piece citing two reports linking the Minnesota Twins to Carlos Correa, who first agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, then with the New York Mets. The topic of concern seems to be a 2014 ankle injury that led to surgery for Correa. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden now says the Twins are the team to watch.

From Bring Me the News: Mayo Clinic’s blood donation centers in Rochester are urgently seeking O- blood donors.

H.J. Mai at National Public Radio discusses rising tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan with National Security Adviser and Minneapolis native Jake Sullivan.

Melissa Turtinen at FOX9 reports a portion of Highway 62 westbound in Edina will be closed this weekend so MnDOT can fix the pedestrian bridge a truck smashed into last August.

Steve Marsh at Mpls-St. Paul Magazine conducts a “Twin Citian” interview with Gopher women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen.

Jelisa Castrodale at Food & Wine reports on a fire that broke out at an Associated Milk Producers plant in the tiny town of Portage, Wisconsin. Melted butter began flowing through the building and, according to a Facebook post by the Portage Fire Department, “our guys were up to their knees [in butter] trying to go up the steps to get to the top and they’re trying to drag the hose line, the hose line got so full of butter they couldn’t hang onto it anymore.” Butter runoff flowed into storm sewers and eventually clogged the historic Portage Canal.