Overnight snow complicates Friday morning commute

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO staff report that roads are sketchy as, “a fresh round of snow is turning the last morning commute of the work week into a dicey proposition. Snow fell overnight, and Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a number of roads covered by snow.”

MPRs Jon Collins reports, “The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to approve a contract to demolish the former Roof Depot site in south Minneapolis. Neighborhood residents have been pushing for the site to be used as an urban farm and community space, but the city has planned to build an expanded public works facility there.”

Says Stribber Kim Hyatt, “A Hennepin County jury took less than an hour to convict a man of murder for gunning down beloved Minneapolis North High quarterback Deshaun Hill Jr. during a chance encounter nearly one year ago, in a case that resonated far beyond the football field. After a four-day trial, Cody Fohrenkam, 30, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 9, 2022, fatal shooting of Hill, 15, after the two randomly crossed paths on a north Minneapolis sidewalk.”

At KARE-TV Deevon Rahming says, “At the Real Believers Faith Center church in north Minneapolis, church leaders are taking community safety into their own hands with a unique investment. They bought the neighboring Marathon gas station back in November, where there have been more than 60 911 calls in just the last year, according to call logs from Minneapolis police. These days, a stop at the Marathon gas station on the corner of West Broadway and Fremont Avenue North feels different for some. ‘There’s been a big change, yes,’ said store manager Melik Tolbert. Gospel music rings out from the station’s speakers, replacing the sounds of gunshots and fighting amid drug deals, according to Tolbert.”

Says Dana Ferguson at MPR, “The Minnesota Senate Thursday passed a bill that bans discrimination against a person based on their natural hair texture and hair style. On a 45-19 vote, the chamber sent the bill to Gov. Tim Walz, who has said he will sign it into law. Known as the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, it passed the Minnesota House on Jan. 11 by a vote of 111-19.”

This from KAAL-TV: “People who experience homelessness in Minnesota die at much higher rates than the general population, according to a new report produced through a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI). That alarming pattern holds true regardless of age, gender or race.”

At MPR Tom Crann and Amy Felegy say, “If you’re of a certain age, the voice of Julia Child is unforgettable. She gave a generation of home cooks confidence in the kitchen. Through her public TV show, The French Chef, she entertained us along the way with her larger-than-life operatic personality. This weekend, the Fargo Moorhead Opera company debuts a Julia Child-esque opera star: Mezzo soprano Holly Janz will be in the kitchen and on stage in the one act opera, ‘Bon Appétit!’.”