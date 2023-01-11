Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The number of kids who have accidentally eaten and gotten sick from marijuana edibles has spiked over the past five years. Numbers recently released by the National Institutes of Health shows cases reported to the nation’s poison control centers involving kids under the age of six. In 2017 there were 207 cases. By 2021, that number had grown to 3,054. That’s an increase of more than 1375%. Minnesota’s numbers involving kids under the age of six are also on the rise. According to the Minnesota Poison Control System, in 2020 they had 19 cases. In 2022, there were 94 cases.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “After several rounds of free COVID-19 tests offered at both the state and federal level since the beginning of the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Tuesday it would phase out the program after another four free tests per household.”

For The Minnesota Reformer, Christopher Ingraham says, “CEOs at Minnesota’s biggest public companies — including Target, Best Buy and 3M — continue to earn hundreds of times more than their employees, according to pay ratio data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As in 2020, when the Reformer last analyzed these figures, retailer Target shows the largest pay disparity, with CEO Brian Cornell’s annual compensation of $19.8 million roughly 775 times his average employee’s annual pay. That means Cornell makes as much in just half a workday as his typical employee earns in an entire year. The gap is somewhat smaller at Best Buy, where CEO Corie Barry earns 521 times the median worker’s pay. UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty earns about 300 times as much as his typical employee, while the CEOs of 3M and US Bancorp make between 225 and 250 times the company median.”

For the Strib, David Chanen says, “New Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt announced her command staff Tuesday. They have 130 years of combined law enforcement with the Sheriff’s Office. The command staff includes:

Chief Deputy Tracey Martin, who served in the same position under former Sheriff David Hutchinson.

Major Patrick Enderlein, who will oversee the new public affairs bureau.

Major Mary Jerde, who will oversee the adult detention and court service bureau. That was Witt’s position before she became sheriff.

Major Dan Kurtz will oversee the administrative services bureau.

Major Shane Magnuson will be in charge of the public safety services bureau.

Major Rick Palaia will oversee the investigations bureau.

Tim Stout will continue in his role as chief of staff.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “A 29-year-old man is accused of throwing dumbbell weights, furniture and various other items over the ninth floor balcony of his downtown Minneapolis apartment last week. Michael B. Judy faces two counts of first-degree property damage over the incident, which prosecutors allege risked great bodily harm or death to passing motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. According to the criminal complaint, police received multiple 911 calls between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5 regarding an unknown person dropping large objects from a balcony onto moving vehicles in the 300 block of S. Washington Avenue.”

And another BMTN story says, “The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that’ll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is one of the cities slated for a Steak and Ale opening in the summer or fall of 2023, according to the announcement. Other locations are planned for Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota, although exact location details have not yet been announced.”

At mlbtraderumors.com Darragh McDonald writes, “The Twins have acquired right-hander A.J. Alexy from the Nationals, according to announcements from both clubs. Alexy had been designated for assignment by the Nats last week. In exchange, right-hander Cristian Jimenez will be going to the Nats. … Alexy, 25 in April, was a Dodgers draftee who went to the Rangers in the 2017 Yu Darvish trade. Since then, he’s posted some strong results in the minors but struggled to be as successful in the majors.”