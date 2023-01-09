Pregnant woman fatally shot outside Lakeville Amazon warehouse; baby delivered

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV staff report that a pregnant woman was fatally shot outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Lakeville Sunday — and that Hennepin Healthcare staff delivered the baby, in unknown condition.

MPR’s Tim Nelson reports longtime Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman says she won’t run for an eighth term.

The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports the Salvation Army received the donation of a downtown St. Paul office building, “the largest real estate donation to the nonprofit in recent history.”

Fox 9’s Jim Rich reports that a neighbor of Kirk Cousins made sure the Minnesota Viking’s driveway stayed clear during the recent snowstorm.

Racket’s Em Cassel writes about sidewalk shoveling woes in St. Paul.

WTIP’s Joe Friedrichs reports Cook County mushers won the 2023 Gunflint Mail Run sled dog race over the weekend.

Southwest Voices’ Melody Hoffmann reports Wisconsin’s Oliphant Brewing will move into LynLake Brewery’s space.

Bring Me the News’ Joe Nelson reports a deer crashed through a glass door at a Moorhead butcher shop.