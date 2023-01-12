Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus.

MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching hospital from Fairview Health Services amid Fairview’s plan to merge with Sanford Health. “The U would seek control of the University of Minnesota Medical Centers on the east and west banks, the M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center and the Masonic Children’s Hospital,” Wiley reports.

The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports that landlord Front Yard Residential has agreed with the City of Minneapolis on a long list of conditions the landlord must meet in order to continue renting out property in the city. “The city began portfolio-wide inspections of Front Yard Residential properties several years ago and completed them at the end of 2022. Violations were found nearly 58% of the time,” Du reports.

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports two were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County Wednesday.

Amid the drivers licenses for all debate, Sahan Journal’s Hibah Ansari talks to an undocumented Minnesotan about what it’s like to live without a driver’s license.

For Bring Me the News, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard previews two possible storms next week. On the bright side, air quality is improving.

WCCO TV staff report the avian flu has spread to mammals in Minnesota, including red foxes and a striped skunk.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Stephanie March gives us a tour of the meat cart at the legendary Manny’s Steakhouse.

Art Shanty’s website says it’s moving to the Lake Harriet Beach given uncertain ice conditions.