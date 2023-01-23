Sheriff warns cars on thin ice on Lake Pepin after 6 vehicles go through

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO TV’s Kirsten Mitchell reports Goodhue County officials have posted a thin ice warning for Lake Pepin after six vehicles went through the ice.

Fox 9 staff report two McLeod County sheriff deputies were struck by gunfire Monday in Winsted. The officers’ wounds are not reported to be life-threatening but the conditions of the officers are unknown.

The Star Tribune’s Rohan Preston reports Twin Cities actor and director Terry Bellamy, of the Bellamy family, has died at 70. Writes Preston: “A founding member of the acting companies of both Penumbra and Mixed Blood theaters, Terry brought a fierce, sometimes volcanic realism to the stage. He especially excelled in the works of August Wilson, who transformed into a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright while working at Penumbra.”

The Star Tribune’s Christopher Snowbeck reports the rating on Fairview Health Services’ debt has been downgraded by Moody’s, which is forecasting “weaker margins for the nonprofit amid higher labor costs and already reduced patient volumes at many of the health system’s hospitals and clinics.” The change of grade doesn’t account for a proposed merger between Fairview and Sanford Health.

Article continues after advertisement

KARE 11 staff report some Twin Cities Verizon customers couldn’t call 911 for emergencies on Monday morning. Other options for reaching emergency services can be found in the story.

The Star Tribune’s Joy Summers reports the Butcher and the Boar, formerly in downtown Minneapolis, will open with a new location and new owners soon.

Bring Me the News staff reports St. Paul is investigating following complaints that a snow plow driver overturned garbage bins during the recent snow emergency.