St. Paul public works director apologizes for this week’s re-plow job

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Fox 9, St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw apologized for an incomplete plow job on St. Paul streets this week, after residents had been asked to move cars to accommodate snow removal equipment. “The biggest reasons were weather and totally new routes. We had to pull 15% of our staff to address overnight snow on arterials, and sewer staff had to focus on opening storm drains from all the rain. We were using totally new routes, which slowed the start and took longer than we expected,” Kershaw tweeted.

WCCO Radio’s Mark Freie reports attorneys for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering George Floyd, are in court today asking the Minnesota Court of Appeals to throw out Chauvin’s 2021 convictions.

Fox 9 staff report the baby of a pregnant woman who was fatally shot outside an Amazon warehouse has died. The baby, named Messiah, was delivered by medical professionals after the shooting.

The Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports Minnesota home sales have slowed significantly, while home prices are up to a record high.

Bring Me the News staff report a church on Minnehaha Avenue East in St. Paul was seriously damaged in a fire Tuesday evening.

And, on Twitter, we have reports that Uptown’s ‘Lake Chipotle’ is alive and well. As usual, Minnesotans are enjoying #lakelife:

@wesley_noble captured this serene moment of me enjoying our finest places of recreation, right in the heart of Uptown. #LakeChipotle pic.twitter.com/DhZxB5xODp — Stina (@Stinaneel) January 18, 2023

WCCO staff report Minneapolis and Minnesota Department of Transportation officials cleared out a homeless encampment Wednesday morning near Currie Park in Cedar-Riverside.

ESPN’s M.A. Voepel ranks retiring Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore’s top 10 career moments.