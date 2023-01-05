Sun Country Airlines fleet employees form a union

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Gita Sitaramiah at the Star Tribune is reporting, per an announcement made Wednesday morning, that the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division, will represent Sun Country Airlines’ fleet service workers, who include ramp agents and people who load and unload planes. The vote was 46-32 in favor of forming the union.

H. Jiahong Pan at the Minnesota Spokeman-Recorder has a piece on the future of George Floyd Square, and the competing ideas the community, the city, Metro Transit, and others have for the intersection of 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis.

Tim Blotz at FOX-9 interviews Dr. Ronald Petersen, an Alzheimer’s researcher with Mayo Clinic in Rochester, about the FDA considering the accelerated approval of a new drug, lecanemab, shown to attack amyloid plaque in the human brain, a contributing cause of cognitive dysfunction in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

CeCe Gaines at KARE-11 shares the story of BIPOC Mentored Troop 18793, one of the few Girl Scout troops in the state run by women of color working to inspire young girls of color.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP-TV writes that a Showtime documentary being released on Friday highlights the North High School football team and remembers the life of their star quarterback, Deshaun Hill Jr., who was shot and killed in February when he was on his way to the bus stop.

From 1982 to 1993, the critically-acclaimed NBC sitcom “Cheers” would open with archival images of bar patrons enjoying themselves while the credits and theme song rolled. Tracy Briggs at Forum News Service has an interesting backstory about one of the images, which was shot in 1937 at a bar in Craigville, Minnesota.