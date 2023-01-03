Violent crime numbers drop in Minneapolis in 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jay Kolls at KSTP crunched the crime stats for Minneapolis in 2022 to report nearly every category of violent crime went down for the first time since 2019, the year before the pandemic began. The number of homicides in the city also dropped from 93 in 2021 to 79 in 2022, a nearly 20% decrease.

Jimmy Lovrien of the Forum News Service via the Pioneer Press is reporting that the U.S. Chemical Safety Hazard and Investigation Board has released its final report on the April 26, 2018 explosion and fire that caused about $500 million in damage to the Husky Superior Refinery and injured 36 workers in northwestern Wisconsin. The summary stated that two vessels on the catalytic cracking unit exploded and propelled metal fragments up to 1,200 feet away that punctured a nearby asphalt storage tank and spilled about 17,000 barrels of hot asphalt, which ignited and caused fires.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News has a follow-up on Common Roots Cafe’s abrupt closure: “The workers say that when they issued a collective letter to [owner Dan] Schwartzman requesting a company-wide meeting to discuss issues, he responded with a ‘long email responding to points made in the letter’ and allegedly turned down the request of an all-staff meeting. The letter goes on to say he initiated ‘one-on-one meetings with each employee,’ and that some workers ‘were surprised and intimidated by this choice.’ Two staff members were allegedly fired following the one-on-one meetings in mid-November, which prompted some staff members to reach out to UNITE Local 17 to discuss unionization.”

Charmaine Nero at KARE 11 is reporting that the family of Gabriel “Dino” Mendoza, who was shot and killed while working security at the Fire House Restaurant & Bar in Uptown back in October, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Peter Passi at the Duluth News Tribune reports that Cirrus Aircraft’s leadership team expects 2023 will be another year of steady ascent for sales and production. Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen: “Technically, everything we can produce the next two years is already sold.”

John Lauritsen at WCCO-TV is reporting supply chain issues are affecting snowmobile repairs, with snowmobile sleds and parts in high demand this season.

Em Cassel at Racket mourns the passing of Video Universe. The store, which has rented VHS tapes (then DVDs) since 1985 in a Robbinsdale strip mall, will be closing this year.