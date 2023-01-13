Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found in a Minneapolis encampment with a gunshot wound died.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports the giant storm in mid-December caused major damage to Minnesota forests.

The Strib’s Maya Rao reports a fund from George Floyd’s family is accepting grant applications from businesses and nonprofits at 38th and Chicago in the hopes of helping revitalize the area.

Article continues after advertisement

Alfonzo Galvan reports for Sahan Journal that drivers for rideshare apps Uber and Lyft are sounding the alarm about pay and benefits to the companies and to the city of Minneapolis.

In another casualty of thin ice on Minneapolis lakes, KMSP’s Melissa Turtinen reports the Luminary Loppet has been rescheduled due to unsafe ice conditions. On Thursday, Art Shanty announced it was moving its programming to the Lake Harriet Beach due to lack of thick ice.

WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports a background check backlog is preventing many people from becoming personal care attendants (PCAs) amid a staffing shortage.

And, Rose Rustman, the longtime manager of Arrow Hardware and Paint in St. Peter, is the subject of a recent PBS News Hour “Brief But Spectacular” feature.

Meet Rose Rustman. She has been the manager at Arrow Hardware and Paint in Saint Peter, Minnesota for 30 years.



In that time, she has become a community icon.



"It's empowering to be able to help other people with things that they're unsure of," she says. #BriefButSpectacular pic.twitter.com/xgVPmnUPqH — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 12, 2023