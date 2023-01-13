Nonprofit, independent journalism. Supported by readers.

Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’

Plus: Man found shot in Minneapolis encampment dead; mid-December storm caused big damage to Minnesota forests; Luminary Loppet rescheduled due to thin ice; rideshare drivers raise concerns about pay and benefits; PCA background check backlog; and more.

By  | Associate Editor
Fifth Street East and North Sibley Street in downtown St. Paul.
Fifth Street East and North Sibley Street in downtown St. Paul.
MinnPost photo by Peyton Sitz

The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?

Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found in a Minneapolis encampment with a gunshot wound died.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports the giant storm in mid-December caused major damage to Minnesota forests.

The Strib’s Maya Rao reports a fund from George Floyd’s family is accepting grant applications from businesses and nonprofits at 38th and Chicago in the hopes of helping revitalize the area.

Alfonzo Galvan reports for Sahan Journal that drivers for rideshare apps Uber and Lyft are sounding the alarm about pay and benefits to the companies and to the city of Minneapolis.

In another casualty of thin ice on Minneapolis lakes, KMSP’s Melissa Turtinen reports the Luminary Loppet has been rescheduled  due to unsafe ice conditions. On Thursday, Art Shanty announced it was moving its programming to the Lake Harriet Beach due to lack of thick ice.

WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports a background check backlog is preventing many people from becoming personal care attendants (PCAs) amid a staffing shortage. 

And, Rose Rustman, the longtime manager of Arrow Hardware and Paint in St. Peter, is the subject of a recent PBS News Hour  “Brief But Spectacular” feature.