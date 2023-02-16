After chillier Thursday, Twin Cities are in for another warmer weekend

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Good luck, winter sports people: Fox 9 staff report that after colder weather Thursday, things are going to warm up for the weekend in the Twin Cities.

Twin Cities Business’ Adam Platt explains what’s going on with Bally Sports, a network of regional sports networks that control local broadcasts for baseball, basketball and hockey. As the article notes, “The company’s impending bankruptcy looks to be the catalyst for radical change in how we watch broadcast sports.”

The Strib’s James Walsh dives into the controversy over plans to rebuild Summit Avenue. St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw says an estimate from Save Our Street, a group that opposes a new, separated bike trail, overstates the number of trees that would be affected by the plan.

MPR’s Brian Bakst writes that officials are reminding Minnesotans who received frontline worker bonuses from the state that those payments are federally taxable.

Article continues after advertisement

Also from MPR, Tim Nelson reports that in a sure sign of spring, the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam showed the first egg in the resident bald eagles’ nest.

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports Julissa Thaler, of Hennepin County, was sentenced to life in prison in the murder of her 6-year-old son.

WCCO TV’s John Lauritsen reports Wabasha is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of “Grumpy Old Men.” Though the movie’s fictional characters live there, little of the film was shot in the river town.