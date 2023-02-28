Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

NBC Sports reports Afton athlete Jessie Diggins is the first American cross-country skiier to win the individual world title. “All she can tell you is that you give her a course like this, and she knows she can at least be tied for the lead with regards to going the hardest. That’s really the attribute of Jessie that’s most admirable. She can just go out there and suffer,” U.S. coach Matt Whitcomb said.

The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports a crowd is expected at a Tuesday St. Paul school board listening session about school safety in the wake of the fatal stabbing at Harding High School last month.

The Duluth News Tribune’s Brielle Bredsten reports legendary Duluth sandwich shop Northern Waters Smokehaus is relocating — one floor down.

WCCO-TV staff reports two teenage pedestrians were injured after an Interstate 35 crash.

Article continues after advertisement

Bring Me the News staff report upscale brands Chanel Beauty and Vuori plan to open stores at the Mall of America.

In Mpls.St.Paul, Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl muses on northern food, seeking to answer the question of what, exactly, defines it. “Everyone knows southern food. Barbecue and jambalaya, peaches and pecans. Biscuits made from the super fluffy, high-starch, low-protein flour grown down where they don’t know how to drive in the snow. The snow…the snow! What if the very thing defining this elusive idea of northern food is the most obvious thing: the snow, the cold, the winter?”

The Wall Street Journal has discovered Great Lakes surfing. 🌊🏄