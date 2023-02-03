Amir Locke’s family sues the city of Minneapolis

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: “Just over a year after his death, family members of Amir Locke — who was killed by police during a no-knock raid in downtown Minneapolis — have filed a civil lawsuit against the city. … The lawsuit says that the city and [Officer Mark] Hanneman violated Locke’s constitutional rights secured by the fourth and fourteenth amendments, as well a state law, and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.”

Nathan O’Neal at FOX 9 is reporting at the height of the pandemic, Minneapolis Public Schools was the target of cyber fraud and nearly lost half a million dollars in the process.

Susan Du at the Star Tribune has a story on a historic stretch of Minneapolis’ downtown riverfront, traditionally a Dakota sacred site, that could soon return to tribal hands.

Maia Irvin at the Minnesota Daily is reporting that the University of Minnesota is requesting $250 million in funding from the Minnesota Legislature for the next two years.

Article continues after advertisement

Becky Z. Dernbach has a piece at Sahan Journal about St. Paul Public Schools offering Karen language classes at four district high schools and online for the first time this fall.

Via KSTP: Gov. Tim Walz has signed the bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Dan Kraker at MPR News has the story of 14-year-old Duluthian Isaac Ortman sleeping outside for 1,021 straight nights, and still counting.

Also at MPR, Tim Nelson has a reminder that MnDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest voting ends tonight.

Samantha De Leon at Mpls/St. Paul Magazine takes in the 46th Annual Championship Cat Show hosted by the Saintly City Cat Club. Yes, there is a cute kitty slide show with the story.