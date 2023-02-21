Democrats introduce bill to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting a bill to legalize sports gambling in Minnesota was introduced in the Minnesota House on Tuesday. The bill would offer exclusive rights to the state’s American Indian tribes, keeping professional sports teams and the state’s two racetracks out of the action.

Diane Sandberg at KARE-11 reports a student-led group is planning to protest about police officers and other security measures being instituted at Harding High School following the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old classmate.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal has a follow-up on a survey of healthcare workers at several Twin Cities hospitals that found allegations of racism in the workplace. Months after hospital officials were shown the results, workers are upset with what they call a lack of action from their employers.

Amy Hockert and Aleesa Kuznetsov at FOX9 spoke with Minnesota school psychologists trying to raise concerns about the current mental health of students: “I think that it is nothing short of a crisis and needs to be understood as a crisis,” said psychologist and researcher Daniel Knewitz. “We need to take sweeping, intensive action to address this within our schools.”

Sharon Yoo at KARE-11 has a piece on a new app that aims to preserve the Dakhota language.

Jiccarra N. Hollman at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder has a story about Minneapolis-based civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong’s new book for children, “J is for Justice.”

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune reports a new double-LP collection featuring some of Hüsker Dü’s earliest live recordings, “Tonite Longhorn,” will be pressed to vinyl and sold exclusively in participating independent record stores for Record Store Day 2023.