Emmer calls Omar ‘the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy interviewed Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday morning, following her ouster from the Foreign Affairs Committee. During the interview, Murphy displayed a comment from House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, that stated “There is no debate that Ilhan Omar, the face of antisemitism in the Democrat Party, has no place representing American interests on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Ms Omar is an embarrassment to Minnesota and our country.” Asked for comment, Omar replied that “[Emmer] is a really weak man — someone who is in leadership of a caucus that’s run by QAnon supporters and conspiracy theorists.”

Also this weekend, from Bring Me the News, former Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo was interviewed by Bill Maher on HBO’s Real Time: “When camaraderie suffocates character, we need to start telling folks that their individual character means everything and when they see these acts they have to speak up and intervene them.”

Dee DePass at the Star Tribune has the story of married caretakers, Kevin and Larisa Borowske, of the Centre Village condominium building in Minneapolis being fired and told to vacate their apartment after the husband staged several union rallies at the property management firm he worked for.

Jay Boller at Racket is reporting Rep. Dean Phillips and his brother, Jay, co-owners of Penny’s Coffee in Minneapolis and Wayzata, are being sued for alleged wage theft by an employee claiming the brothers “will[fully] fail[ed]” to compensate her for overtime hours worked at both cafes between 2019 and 2022.”

Alex Williams at the New York Times, via the Pioneer Press, reports that actor and St. Paul native, Charles Kimbrough, best known for playing anchor Jim Dial on the sitcom “Murphy Brown” has died at 86. Kimbrough received a Tony nomination for his performance in the original 1970 Broadway production of the Steven Sondheim musical “Company.”

Sam Stroozas at MPR News has the story of Team Trans Twin Cities, the only ice hockey team in Minnesota made up solely of transgender and nonbinary players.

Declan Desmond at Bring Me the News is reporting that Natalie Bruemmer, a 36-year-old Eagle Lake resident, was arrested after hitting her boyfriend in the back of the head with a whole chicken.

Lizzo honored Prince during last night’s Grammy Awards in her speech accepting the Record of the Year:

Okay, Lizzo seriously just won the entire night with her amazing acceptance #GRAMMYs speech for Record of the Year (for ‘About Damn Time’) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nvYIjQzYvx — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023